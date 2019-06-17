Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Politics

Tamil Nadu concerns not voiced well at NITI meet: MK Stalin

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SEKAR
Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:38 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 1:38 am IST
The constituencies included Sattur, Nilakottai, Harur, Paapireddipatti, Sholingur, Manamadurai, Vilathikulam, Paramakudi and Sulur.
Edappadi K Palaniswami
 Edappadi K Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami has “failed to effectively voice” the State’s concerns in critical areas at the planning think-tank NITI-AAYOG meeting chaired by Prime Minister, Sri Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, said DMK president, MK Stalin on Sunday.

Whether it is the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance-Test (Neet) issue, Karnataka’s bid to build a reservoir across Cauvery at Mekedatu or the issue of over Rs 17,000 crore funds due to Tamil Nadu from the Centre including GST compensation, the Chief Minister has not strongly conveyed the Tamil Nadu people’s feelings or that of the State Assembly on these issues, Stalin charged in a statement here.  

 

The DMK leader said that Mr. Palaniswami’s memorandum to Mr. Modi should have emphasised the need for Presidential assent to the two bills passed by the State Assembly seeking exemption from Neet for Tamil Nadu students. It continued to be a burning issue for medical/dental college aspirants in the State.
At least four youths have committed suicide due to ‘low Neet marks’ in the past week, one of whom is from Chief Minister’s own constituency of Edappadi in Salem district, he pointed out.  

The DMK leader said Mr. Palaniswami should have used an all-India forum of Chief Ministers to drive home how “Tamil Nadu is being ignored by the BJP government at the Centre”, given that funds to the tune of over Rs 17,000 crore including for panchayats were yet to be transferred to the state.

Even on the Mekedatu dam issue, the Chief Minister should have protested Karnataka Chief Minister’s attitude at the NITI-AAYOG meeting itself in protecting the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers. Thus a good opportunity to redress such key issues has been lost, Stalin said, adding, Mr. Palaniswami has “returned empty handed from Delhi.”

DMK PANELS: Meanwhile, the DMK headquarters announced the composition of party committees to ascertain the reasons behind the party’s defeat in nine by-elections to the State Assembly of the 22 held recently along with Lok Sabha polls. The constituencies included Sattur, Nilakottai, Harur, Paapireddipatti, Sholingur, Manamadurai, Vilathikulam, Paramakudi and Sulur.


Tags: edappadi k palaniswami, mk stalin, niti-aayog
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


