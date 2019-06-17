Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 17 Jun 2019 Kerala Congress (Man ...
Nation, Politics

Kerala Congress (Mani) splits, Jose K Mani elected chairman of party

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 17, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 2:09 am IST
C.F. Thomas told reporters in Kottayam that he will stay put with the faction which will be approved by the Election Commission.
Kerala Congress (M) workers supporting Jose K.Mani offer him a crown after he was elected as chairman at the CSI Retreat Centre in Kottayam on Sunday. (Photo: DC)
 Kerala Congress (M) workers supporting Jose K.Mani offer him a crown after he was elected as chairman at the CSI Retreat Centre in Kottayam on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Congress (Mani) has split again after Jose K. Mani was elected chairman of the party at an alternative state committee meeting held at Kottayam on Sunday.

Even though Oppos-ition leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran and Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty tried their level best to prevent the split, 325 members of the State committee wanted Jose K. Mani as the party chairman.

 

Sometime earlier, former party chairman K.M. Mani had quipped, “We are a party that splits as we grow and grows as we split” while referring to the frequent divisions the party had witnessed over the last five decades of its existence. So, the latest split had not created many ripples, but the UDF is definitely worried as they have always sided P.J. Joseph

Jose K. Mani faction has sent a letter to Election Commission informing about the election of a new party chairman. It was KC (M) leader K.A. Antony who has given the letter to Election Commission. The hurriedly held KC (M) State committee meeting at CSI Retreat Centre, Kottayam has reportedly seen 325 of them choosing Jose. K. Mani. The total strength of the state committee is 437. Apart from Jose K. Mani, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, the newly MP elect Thomas Chazhikadan and two MLAs, Roshy Augustine and Prof. N. Jayaraj attended Sunday’s State committee meeting.

Veteran leaders like C.F. Thomas MLA and Joy Abraham, former Rajya Sabha MP, stayed away from the meeting expressing their displeasure in anointing Jose K. Mani as the successor of the late K.M. Mani.

C.F. Thomas told reporters in Kottayam that he will stay put with the faction which will be approved by the Election Commission. In his brief speech after taking over the new role, Jose K. Mani said that KC (M) will continue working for the farmers and the “toiling class”.

“This is not the time to make a detailed speech which I will delve on later. Mani Sir is with us in the path ahead. I will never ditch the party.I am reiterating that KC (M) will work united. The remaining issues will be discussed and amicably settled,” said Jose K. Mani.

He also rubbished the statement of P.J. Joseph that it is not the state committee which elected Jose K. Mani, but it is his fans association. Eight district presidents also attended the meet, claimed the Jose K Mani faction.  But now all eyes will be on whether the two factions will sit apart in the Legislative Assembly on Monday. A KC (M) general secretary who shows allegiance to Jose K. Mani told this newspaper that P. J. Joseph will sit in the same chair allotted to him by the Speaker of the Assembly in his role as the acting chairman.

“We have already given the letter to Election Commission stating that Jose K. Mani has been elected as the KC (M) chairman. On Sunday, only the chairman has been elected. The remaining posts have not been accommodated which will be done eventually. We have more strength as we have two MLAs and two MPs,” said a KC (M) general secretary.

The date of the parliamentary party meeting has not been decided so far. The steering committee and high power committee has got 111 and 29 members respectively, where the Jose K. Mani faction claim that they have got majority over the Joseph faction. Jose K. Mani was in no mood to relent despite the Congress leader’s pressure as he feels that only the party chairman post would make him supreme in the party. Congress sources told DC that if not for the UDF leadership's intervention, Jose K. Mani would not have got the Rajya Sabha seat as he stepped down from the Kottayam Lok Sabha seat to take over it. It should be recalled that Joseph faction was peeved with K. M. Mani for ensuring his son’s smooth transition from the role of a Lok Sabha MP to Rajya Sabha MP.

...
Tags: kerala congress, jose k. mani, mullapally ramachandran
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Soumya Pushpakaran

Alappuzha: Financial deals led to Soumya Pushpakaran murder

Inspector V S Navas

Had gone in search of peace: V S Navas

Shrikumar Menon

FIR filed against Shrikumar Menon

P J Joseph

P J Joseph vows to take disciplinary action



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Virat Kohli 'walks' but replays suggest Indian captain was not out

Sunday's incident, however, saw Kohli's standing among opposition fans at the World Cup rise again.(Photo: AFP)
 

Next-gen Honda City spied

The 2020 Honda City will get BS6-compliant petrol and diesel engines.
 

ICC CWC'19: Durex India teases Pakistan before India Pakistan match

Before India took on its arch-rivals, people from across the border have already started bombarding each other with advertisements to show their domination. The latest to enter the trolling group is the famous condom brand Durex India. (Photo: AP/AFP)
 

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday to be declared as 'National Students Day'

Since the day Dr APJ Abdul Kalam passed away, several universities and institutions are observing October 15 in their own way, throughout the nation. (Photo: File)
 

Rajasthan beauty crowned Miss India 2019

Rajasthan beauty Suman Rao. (Photo: Instagram)
 

This summer get ready to taste new variety of mango named after Amit Shah

He said that these new variety mangoes will soon ripen and the variety with similar characteristics to that of the minister would be given his name. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

V. S. Achuthanandan redflags LDF Govt

V. S. Achuthanandan

Misinformation campaign on against AFR: BJP

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan

Opposition needlessly faulting govt, says RB Udayakumar

R. B. Udayakumar

Budget, 13 new bills to be presented during monsoon session: CM Fadnavis

'We are also ready to discuss any issues the opposition wants,' Devendra Fadnavis said while addressing the media persons. (Photo: PTI)

Centre deliberates on 'One Nation, One Election' policy

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a Bill to allow voluntary use of Aadhaar as identity proof for opening bank accounts and procuring mobile phone connections. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham