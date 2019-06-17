Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 17 Jun 2019 1 TMC MLA, 12 counci ...
Nation, Politics

1 TMC MLA, 12 councillors join BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 17, 2019, 4:52 pm IST
Updated Jun 17, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
This comes days after two TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors joined the BJP.
The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC. (Photo: ANI)
Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Nowpara MLA Sunil Singh and 12 TMC councillors joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy on Monday.

The saffron party is penetrating deep into West Bengal, a state which used to be the stronghold of the Left and later the TMC.

In the recently concluded general election, the BJP won 18 of 42 constituencies reporesented by the state leaving the ruling TMC with 24 seats which is an indication of the BJP's surge in the state.

...
Tags: bjp, tmc, mamata banerjee, amit shah
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


