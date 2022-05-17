Nation Current Affairs 17 May 2022 Dry wet paddy, bring ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Dry wet paddy, bring it to market, farmers told

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2022, 11:52 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 7:12 am IST
The minister assured farmers that the government would purchase paddy affected by unseasonal rains
A woman collects soaked paddy at a market yard following rains. (DC file image)
 A woman collects soaked paddy at a market yard following rains. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: Paddy farmers whose produce was brought to the market yards for purchase by the government, but was affected by recent rains, should have the soaked paddy dried as per existing guidelines, and bring back for purchase at the IKP centres, the Telangana state government said on Tuesday.

Minister for civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar, who chaired a review at the Civil Supplies Bhavan in the city on paddy purchases in Siddipet and Medak districts, assured farmers that the government would purchase paddy affected by the unseasonal rains as per the instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “Do not get agitated or lose courage, the government will stand by the paddy farmers,” the minister said.

 

So far, the government has purchased a total of 20.25 lakh tonnes of paddy, he said, and added that all officials in charge of paddy purchase centres, must coordinate with officials from the Marketing Department to ensure availability of adequate number of tarpaulin sheets to protect paddy from rains which are expected for a couple more days. He also said officials have been instructed to quickly complete the purchase process and shift the paddy to the mills.

...
Tags: paddy soaked in rainwater, dry soaked paddy, paddy affected by unseasonal rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The car caught fire because of the sparks generated when the lorry dragged the vehicle for a distance. Three occupants of the car were burnt alive in the incident and the bodies are beyond recognition, Markapur Circle Inspector I. Anjaneya Reddy said. — Representational image/PTI

3 passengers of a car burnt alive in a ghastly mishap

Sources said that people without knowledge on chemicals assume the mineral as gold going by its glitter. — Representational image/DC

No gold or copper deposits in Udayagiri - GSI

Jeeyar Swamy said that it is better to give responsibilities of various temples belonging to several gods to their respective devotees.— chinnajeeyar.org

Chinna Jeeyer wants temples managed by devotees, not ED

. Four persons, who have been seriously injured, have been admitted to the government hospital. — Representational image/Yahoo

11 injured in two-day long clash at wedding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Allow namaz at Gyanvapi, but protect 'shivling' : SC

The Gyanvapi Mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (PTI)

Sanjay Raut bats for 'one country, one language', says Hindi is spoken across India

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (PTI)

India aims to roll out 6G telecom network by end of decade: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Mundka fire tragedy: 8 dead indentified, many charred beyond recognition

Family members show photos of their missing children in the Mundka fire, at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in New Delhi, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Twenty-seven people have died so far in the Mundka fire. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Congress slams wheat export ban, says move 'anti-farmer'

: Congress leader P Chidambaram addresses a press conference during the Congress party's 'Nav Sankalp Shivir', in Udaipur, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate is also seen. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->