Dry wet paddy, bring it to market, farmers told

HYDERABAD: Paddy farmers whose produce was brought to the market yards for purchase by the government, but was affected by recent rains, should have the soaked paddy dried as per existing guidelines, and bring back for purchase at the IKP centres, the Telangana state government said on Tuesday.

Minister for civil supplies Gangula Kamalakar, who chaired a review at the Civil Supplies Bhavan in the city on paddy purchases in Siddipet and Medak districts, assured farmers that the government would purchase paddy affected by the unseasonal rains as per the instructions from Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. “Do not get agitated or lose courage, the government will stand by the paddy farmers,” the minister said.

So far, the government has purchased a total of 20.25 lakh tonnes of paddy, he said, and added that all officials in charge of paddy purchase centres, must coordinate with officials from the Marketing Department to ensure availability of adequate number of tarpaulin sheets to protect paddy from rains which are expected for a couple more days. He also said officials have been instructed to quickly complete the purchase process and shift the paddy to the mills.