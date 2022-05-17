Nation Politics 17 May 2022 Gyanvapi issue: Owai ...
Nation, Politics

Gyanvapi issue: Owaisi hopes for SC relief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 7:14 am IST
He said he hopes that the judgment in the title suit of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case will be enforced
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)
 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and the MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he hopes the Supreme Court, when it takes up the hearing on the Gyanvapi Masjid issue again on May 19, will issue a stay order on all directions issued by the lower courts with respect to the mosque.

Speaking to reporters at the AIMIM party office on Tuesday, Owaisi said, “I don’t know what the Supreme Court will do, but I expect, and I hope, that it will give a complete stay order, and complete justice will be done and there will be a full stop to all these issues.”

 

He said he hopes that when the court hears the matter again in two days, the judgment in the title suit of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case will be enforced as The Places of Worship (special provisions) Act of 1991, makes it clear that the argument of trying to make right any possible historical wrong cannot be remedied in the present by the Sangh Parivar trying to take the law into their own hands.

...
Tags: owaisi, gyanvapi masjid
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 18 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The car caught fire because of the sparks generated when the lorry dragged the vehicle for a distance. Three occupants of the car were burnt alive in the incident and the bodies are beyond recognition, Markapur Circle Inspector I. Anjaneya Reddy said. — Representational image/PTI

3 passengers of a car burnt alive in a ghastly mishap

Sources said that people without knowledge on chemicals assume the mineral as gold going by its glitter. — Representational image/DC

No gold or copper deposits in Udayagiri - GSI

Jeeyar Swamy said that it is better to give responsibilities of various temples belonging to several gods to their respective devotees.— chinnajeeyar.org

Chinna Jeeyer wants temples managed by devotees, not ED

. Four persons, who have been seriously injured, have been admitted to the government hospital. — Representational image/Yahoo

11 injured in two-day long clash at wedding



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress has been good to all, time to repay debt: Sonia

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal arrives for the Congress Working Committee meeting, at the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

3 states’ police at odds after Punjab cops arrest BJP leader

Police personnel stand guard as BJP workers protest against arrest of party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, at Janakpuri police station in New Delhi, Friday, May 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Congress top brass in huddle with Prashant Kishor

Interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi is holding a meeting on Saturday with the election strategist Prashant Kishor. (File)

Stalin marks DMK govt's 1st anniversary with bus travel, public welfare announcements

Travelling in bus number 29 C on Radhakrishnan Salai, Stalin especially spoke to the women passengers and enquired about the free travel facility for them.(Twitter/@mkstalin)

Congress Chintan Shivir discusses role of EVMs in party's poll debacles

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with senior party leader Salman Khurshid during submission of reports by convenors of the coordination panels, in Udaipur. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->