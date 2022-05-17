Gyanvapi issue: Owaisi hopes for SC relief

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and the MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he hopes the Supreme Court, when it takes up the hearing on the Gyanvapi Masjid issue again on May 19, will issue a stay order on all directions issued by the lower courts with respect to the mosque.

Speaking to reporters at the AIMIM party office on Tuesday, Owaisi said, “I don’t know what the Supreme Court will do, but I expect, and I hope, that it will give a complete stay order, and complete justice will be done and there will be a full stop to all these issues.”

He said he hopes that when the court hears the matter again in two days, the judgment in the title suit of the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case will be enforced as The Places of Worship (special provisions) Act of 1991, makes it clear that the argument of trying to make right any possible historical wrong cannot be remedied in the present by the Sangh Parivar trying to take the law into their own hands.