Decks cleared for Midhani to set up aluminium alloy plant in Nellore

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJESEKHAR
Published May 17, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated May 18, 2022, 7:26 am IST
For Midhani, the proposed unit near Nellore will be the first defence manufacturing facility outside Hyderabad
Nellore: With legal issues related to land acquisition having been resolved, the stage is set for the Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) to set up an aluminum alloy plant in association with NALCO (National Aluminum Company) at Bodduvaripalem near Nellore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) is a central government enterprise set up in 1976 at Hyderabad with the objective of making the nation self-reliant in strategic materials.

 

For over three decades, MIDHANI has been handling the tasks of developing alloys and taking the lead position in indigenization of critical technologies and products to render support to several programmes of national importance and to the hi-tech segments of Indian industry.

MIDHANI has started offering its core competence in developing and manufacturing custom-made alloys to suit the specific requirements of customers for their critical applications.

For Midhani, the proposed unit near Nellore will be the first defence manufacturing facility outside Hyderabad. The organisation would invest between Rs 2500 and Rs 3000 crore in the project.

 

The project was proposed in 2017 but remained a non-starter due to land-related disputes. Joint Collector of Nellore, Harendhira Prasad, said all land disputes -- except for two small ones—have been resolved. Among the two, one party came forward to withdraw the case. Negotiations are on with the other party.

Referring to the compound wall constructed by Midhani for land earmarked for the production unit, he said. “We have already identified an alternative piece of land if the pending dispute related to a small extent of land is not solved.”

 

Harendhira Prasad said, “The land earmarked for the production unit is an excellent piece and there is no need for even leveling it.”

“We are ready to offer 20 to 30 acres more, next to the present site, if Midhani wants it,” he said and hinted that decks were cleared for Midhani to start the construction work at any time now.

