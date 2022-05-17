Nation Politics 17 May 2022 Congress cadre to ta ...
Congress cadre to take up guest workers’ issues in Khammam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 17, 2022, 2:53 am IST
Updated May 17, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Over 5,000 of them are facing a slew of problems ranging from run-ins with the police to subsidies on essential items
Congress Khammam town president Mahammad Javed. (Photo: Twitter)
Khammam: The Congress in Khammam is gearing up to help guest workers. Over 5,000 of them are facing a slew of problems ranging from run-ins with the police to subsidies on essential items. The party has started collecting details of such workers.

Congress Khammam town president Mahammad Javed said, “These guest workers, including carpenters, ceiling workers and plumbers, are providing a good service to Khammam. The government should provide ration and gas at subsidised rates. They have Aadhaar cards and ration cards from their native place and the revenue officials should provide these facilities to them.”

 

Khammam is a fast-expanding town in north Telangana, with rapid expansion and construction of residential colonies taking place. Due to the construction, skilled and unskilled workers, including carpenters, masons, plumbers, electricians, ceiling workers and painters, from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Maharashtra are currently working in the district.

Though language is not a barrier at their workplace, many workers face problems during travel, especially during late hours.

Rakesh, a guest carpenter from Gorakhpur said, “We work on contract basis and complete the work as soon as possible. We do not bother with the time of working, be it night or day. But we are facing problems while returning to our lodging at night. Many are unable to answer the police, who stop and question us due to language problems. Many are detained as well.”

 

The police are also appealing to guest workers to produce their Aadhaar cards for free passage. Guest workers generally stay at construction hubs for three to six months, where they set up temporary shelters and generally cook food. They are seeking subsidies on essentials for the same.

At present, the workers are buying 14.2-kg gas cylinders for Rs 1,600.
Javed said that the government should provide them with the same on subsidised prices. “We took up the issue not to get political benefit but as a humanitarian cause,” Javed said.

 

