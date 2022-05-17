Nation Politics 17 May 2022 Bandi questions CM&r ...
Bandi questions CM’s inaction over Dalit youth’s murder

Published May 17, 2022, 2:28 am IST
Sanjay said the Dalit youth’s murder should not be viewed as a honour or a caste killing but as a larger part of a nefarious scheme
 Sanjay Kumar, speaking to the family members of B. Nagaraju at Marpalle in Vikarabad district, who was murdered by his wife's brothers in the city on May 4.

HYDERABAD: The state BJP asked Dalits to reconsider their support to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s government and wondered where the law and order in Telangana were heading. BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday said while no one in the state knew who the home minister for Telangana was, the Chief Minister did not appear to care for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Sanjay Kumar, speaking to reporters at Marpalle in Vikarabad district after meeting with the family of B. Nagaraju, who was murdered by his wife’s brothers in the city on May 4, said the state government’s attitude towards the case should make all Dalits evaluate their support to the TRS. “Why has the state so far not set up a fast-track court for the case?” he asked.

 

Sanjay said the Dalit youth’s murder should not be viewed as a honour or a caste killing but as a larger part of a nefarious scheme. “This was not a murder out of personal enmity. This was an act inspired by Muslim extremists,” he said. He also asked why the so-called progressive groups, and associations which raised a hue and cry when a Dalit was killed in Miryalaguda after a love marriage, were silent now.

The BJP leader wondered by the Chief Minister had not reacted to Nagaraju’s murder and asked why the government had not acted on the National Commission for Scheduled Castes’ recommendation that the victim’s family be provided with a house, a government job, and Rs 8.5 lakh financial aid.

 

 The BJP, he said, would fight until justice was done to Nagarjau’s family.

