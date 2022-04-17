Nation Politics 17 Apr 2022 YSRC government raci ...
Nation, Politics

YSRC government racing against time to construct houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Apr 17, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2022, 12:42 am IST
Completion of these houses will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of ruling YSRC in 2024 elections
AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)
VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress government is making every effort to complete construction of 31 lakh houses it has promised under the flagship scheme among Navaratnalu – Pedalandirki Illu (Housing for All). This is because completion of these houses will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of ruling YSRC in 2024 elections.

As things stand though, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and new housing minister Jogi Ramesh are racing against time for completing these houses. The government had started construction of 15.58 lakh houses in the first phase. It grounded 11.65 lakh houses and their works are in various stages of progress. The government has to construct another 15 lakh houses in the second phase, completing which in the next two years will be a herculean task

 

According to an estimate, YSRC government will require total ₹ 50,944 crore to complete the construction of 31 lakh houses in both the phases of Pedalandirki Illu. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on completing all these houses and hand them over to the women beneficiaries before the 2024 assembly general elections. Women had supported YSRC in 2019 elections. Hence, the CM wants to make them happy by handing over to them each of the 31 lakh houses built in all 17,000-odd YSRC Jagananna colonies across the state.

Covid-19 crisis, however, has had significant impact earnings of the state. The government is facing severe funds crunch due to huge fall in revenues. Further increased costs of iron, cement and other construction material are turning out to be a major hurdle for the YSRC government. The task of crossing this hurdle has been handed over to the new housing minister Jogi Ramesh with full backing of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

 

Political analysts say the Chief Minister will do everything on the social engineering front for returning to power. He has offered four deputy CM posts to SC, ST, BC and minorities. His ministry has been reshuffled giving priority to social groups that hold highest majority in AP. Now, Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to prioritise giving house pattas to 31 lakh women beneficiaries, expecting at least two to four votes from each family of these beneficiary in 2024 elections.

Completion of the houses will thus play a crucial role in deciding the fate of ruling YSRC in 2024 elections. Hence, it is inevitable for the Chief Minister as well as the new housing minister to complete the Pedalandirki Illu task at any cost.

 

Jogi Ramesh asserted that the government will speed up the flagship mega housing programme, which is the best jewel among the Navaratnalu.

Tags: ysr congress government, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, navaratnalu – pedalandirki illu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


