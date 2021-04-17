Nation Politics 17 Apr 2021 Nagarjunsagar goes t ...
Nation, Politics

Nagarjunsagar goes to poll today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 17, 2021, 1:09 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2021, 1:09 am IST
TRS has edge, Congress fights to win bastion
As many as 2,20,196 voters, comprising 1,09,128 male and 1,11,068 female voters, will decide the fate of 41 candidates in the fray. (Photo: PTI)
 As many as 2,20,196 voters, comprising 1,09,128 male and 1,11,068 female voters, will decide the fate of 41 candidates in the fray. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the bypoll to the Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency, with voting slated on Saturday from 7 am to 7 pm. Stakes are high for all three major parties, the TRS, the Congress and the BJP, though the chances are clearly not equal on polling eve.

The TRS, which managed to put the brakes on the BJP’s winning march by wresting a Legislative Council seat from the saffron party and retaining another seat recently, is keen to continue its winning streak and retain the Nagarjunasagar seat. It is hoping that Nomula Bhagat, son of deceased MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah, will make his legislative debut shortly.

 

The Congress is making all the efforts to regain its lost bastion, Nagarjunasagar, from where its candidate K. Jana Reddy created a record by winning seven times. The party has recieved good response from the people during its campaign, in which several leaders participated, but is waiting for actual voting to figure out if it can manage a win.

The BJP, whose Mission 2023 received a jolt with the defeat in MLC polls. has fielded a lightweight, Dr P. Ravi Kumar. It is aiming to repeat the feat of the Dubbak Assembly bypoll, where it wrested a seat from the TRS and set a narrative of being the only viable alternative in Telangana state.

 

As many as 2,20,196 voters, comprising 1,09,128 male and 1,11,068 female voters, will decide the fate of 41 candidates in the fray. Two EVMs will be used in each polling booth to accommodate the 41 candidates. There are 8,151 postal ballot votes, of which 1,433 votes have already been posted.

The Election Commission has made wearing of masks mandatory for all voters and polling staff in the 346 polling booths. The EC has made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of the election by deploying 2,390 security personnel, comprising three companies of Central Armed Police Forces, numbering 290, TS Special Police 12th Battalion numbering 50.

 

Webcasting will be done from 210 polling booths while 130 micro observers, 44 sector officers and 44 route officers were appointed to monitor the polling process. Covid patients will be allowed to vote after 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

...
Tags: nagarjunsagar election by poll, nagarjunsagar elections, telangana assembly by polls, trs, congress, bjp, assembly by poll
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Assistant commissioner of endowment K Adisesha Naidu said they do not have any proposal to close temples under their control. — DC file photo

Temples, monuments shut down in Kurnool district

The injection should be used when patients are suffering from respiratory problems and condition was critical and put on Ventilator but many patients without much severity are also taking the injection as emergency medicine or lifesaving drug. — Representational image

Covid emergency medicine is blocked and sold at a higher price in Adilabad

The total beds available for Covid-19 patients, both in the government and the private sector, according to the bulletin for Thursday, incidentally is 27,775. (DC file photo)

Telangana running out of beds for Covid patients

Exams for Class 12 will be conducted at a later date, candidates appearing for Class 10 examinations will be given options to either write the offline examinations with Class 12 students, or not to write the offline exams at all. — Representational image/PTI

ICSE, ISC exams for Class 10 and 12 postponed till June



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Back saffron to defeat Didi: CPM's 'soft Hindutva' rises in Bengal

The CPI(M), which was ousted by the Mamata tsunami of 2011, believes that “if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, the Left could stage a comeback”. — PTI file photo

TN Polls: Battle at Royapuram is a matter of prestige for DMK and AIADMK

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Royapuram Constituency candidate D Jayakumar during an election campaign rally, in Chennai. (PTI)

BJP will win 200+ in West Bengal: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of his party candidates, during the ongoing West Bengal assembly polls, at Joynagar in South 24 Parganas district. (Photo: PTI)

Nagarjunasagar in TRS power bastion

Nomula Bhagat - TRS party candidate for Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll. (DC Image)

PM Modi urges militants to join mainstream in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally in support of BJP alliance party candidates of United People Party Liberal (UPPL) ahead of the third phase of Assam Assembly Elections, at Laupara in Baksa district. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham