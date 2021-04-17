Tirupati By-election: Assistant polling officer dies of heart attack

Ravi informed his colleagues at the polling station that he felt congestion in his chest and they immediately informed higher officials and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. — Representational image/PTI

TIRUPATI: A teacher posted on election duty at Arava Palem polling station in Chittamuru mandal in Nellore district died of heart attack late on Friday night. The attack came when the official was making arrangements for polling in the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election on Saturday.

Sources have identified the deceased as Yembeti Ravi working at Nukalapalem in Sullurpeta mandal. He was deputed on election duty as assistant polling officer (APO) at Arava Palem. The teacher had collecting the poll material and reached the polling station on Friday evening.

Around 10:45 p.m., Ravi informed his colleagues at the polling station that he felt congestion in his chest. They immediately informed higher officials and shifted him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Another government staffer was in place of Ravi for smooth conduct of polling.