LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 17 Apr 2019 UPA regime had sent ...
Nation, Politics

UPA regime had sent Shah, cops to jail to topple my govt: Modi

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Modi asked the crowd if people of Gujarat approve the language being used by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the then UPA government arrested BJP president Amit Shah and some police officers in Gujarat to topple the state government then headed by him. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the then UPA government arrested BJP president Amit Shah and some police officers in Gujarat to topple the state government then headed by him. (Photo: File)

 Himmatnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the then UPA government arrested BJP president Amit Shah and some police officers in Gujarat to topple the state government then headed by him.

Speaking at a poll rally, Modi also said this election will decide if nationalist forces will rule the country or those who want to help the "tukde tukde gang" by scrapping sedition law.

 

"From 2004 to 2014, there was a 'remote control government' and you know who was in control. In those 10 years, those sitting in Delhi tried to damage the interest of Gujarat and acted as if the state is not in India," Modi said.

"Our police officers, and even Amit Shah, were thrown behind bars. They (UPA) employed all means to break the Gujarat government," Modi said, alluding to the time when he was chief minister of the state.

"Now should we give them a chance to destroy Gujarat once again? They (Gandhi family) are more angry as they are out on bail. They are thinking that they were ruling this country for four generations and this Gujju, this chaiwala forced them to go to the court and seek bail," he said.

Modi said if voted to power again, he will ensure that they are behind bars. "You gave me a chance in 2014. I brought them (Gandhis) to the doors (of jail) and if you will give me another five years, they will go inside, Modi said. But if they come to power again, their first target will be Gujarat,” Modi said.

Modi asked the crowd if people of Gujarat approve the language being used by Congress president Rahul Gandhi against him. "The British used golis (bullets), while the Congress is using gaalis (abuse) against us," he said.

"Initially, they said anything about chaiwala, then they started saying things about chowkidar and now they are saying the entire community is chor,” Modi said.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra recently, Gandhi had said, "I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out."

Modi said he has come to Gujarat to ask voters to help BJP win all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the April 23 single- phase polling in the state.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, amit shah, gujarat, upa
Location: India, Gujarat


Latest From Nation

Irani further said had filing the poll nominations been not mandatory, Gandhi would not have bothered to visi Amethi even once in five years. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi remembers Amethi only while filing poll papers: Smriti Irani

'You always talk about nationalism. Then listen Mr. Modi. This is a battle between Lord Krishna and Kans. This is a battle between Ram and Ravan. And, this is a battle between Godse and Gandhi,' Sidhu said in a rally in Ahmedabad (Photo: File)

This poll is a battle between Ram & Ravan, Godse & Gandhi: Sidhu

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan (Photo: PTI)

ABVP members burn effigy of Azam Khan in Gorakhpur



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

No action on Ambati Rayudu for sarcastic tweet: BCCI official

Rayudu missed out on World Cup berth after three failures against Australia at home last month. (Photo: PTI / File)
 

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

There is a lot of information regarding Sony’s PS5 but the biggest takeaway here is that it will be backward compatible. (Photo:Signature Dumary / YouTube)
 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Naveen Patnaik's chopper checked by flying squad in Rourkela

Election officials in Odisha said the flying squad is entrusted with undertaking such inspections, notwithstanding the personality. (Image: ANI)

BJP writes to EC, alleges campaigning by B'deshi national for TMC MP

This comes after another Bangladeshi national, Ferdous Ahmed was campaigning for the Mamata Banerjee-led party in the state, following which the government subsequently blacklisted Ahmed from campaigning, cancelled his business visa and asked him to leave India. (Photo: ANI)

Attempt to influence polls with 'reverse swing': Modi on Pak PM's remarks

Modi said parties like the Congress want to take India back to the era of 'corruption and loot'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Complaint against publisher of satirical booklet on PM Modi

A Complaint was lodged against Jayesh Shah on directions of district election officer after it was found that its publication violated MCC (Photo: File)

You are Prime Minister of country, not Gujarat: Kamal Nath attacks Modi

After Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms for three Congress rule states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur). (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham