LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 17 Apr 2019 Rahul Gandhi will be ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi will be rejected by people of Wayanad: Piyush Goyal

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 4:05 pm IST
He also alleged that many BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were killed by CPI(M) and Congress.
Launching a scathing attack on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said people of Wayanad do not want a 'discharged battery' and 'second-hand material' and he is sure people will reject him. (Photo: File)
 Launching a scathing attack on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said people of Wayanad do not want a 'discharged battery' and 'second-hand material' and he is sure people will reject him. (Photo: File)

Kayankulam: Launching a scathing attack on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said people of Wayanad do not want a 'discharged battery' and 'second-hand material' and he is sure people will reject him.

"People in Kerala do not want a second-hand material and a discharged battery. I am sure people of Wayanad will reject Rahul Gandhi," Goyal said addressing an election rally here.

 

"As he is afraid of defeat in Amethi, he has to run all the way to Wayanad. Rahul has lost the confidence of the people of India. I am sure the people of Kerala will defeat him so that, in the next election he will have to look for a constituency in some other country," Goyal added.

The Union Minister praised the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, KS Radhakrishnan, and called him "a man of integrity."

"Radhakrishnan is a man of integrity and understand the pain of a common man like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the last Lok Sabha elections, candidates from Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) got disappeared. But, Radhakrishnan is consistent. Congress president himself ran away from Amethi as he is facing Union Minister Smriti Irani there," he said.

"CPI (M) and Congress have the same agenda of destroying the culture of Kerala. One day they will stand together, another day they will fight. They are like two sides of the same coin. Kerala is a land of peace and harmony. But CPI (M) and Congress are destroying them," the Union Minister added.

Continuing his tirade against the Congress and CPI (M), Goyal said: "Both the parties are known for their double standards when it comes to women empowerment and their dignity. They did not cooperate with the Centre even on triple talaq issue. They do not want the safety of the Muslim women."

He also alleged that many BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers were killed by CPI (M) and Congress.

Polling in Kerala will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, piyush goyal, congress, rahul gandhi, wayanad
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


Latest From Nation

A Complaint was lodged against Jayesh Shah on directions of district election officer after it was found that its publication violated MCC (Photo: File)

Complaint against publisher of satirical booklet on PM Modi

Modi said parties like the Congress want to take India back to the era of 'corruption and loot'. (Photo: PTI/File)

Attempt to influence polls with 'reverse swing': Modi on Pak PM's remarks

Hailing from a poor background in Wayanad, Sreedhanya had bagged the 410th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2018. (Photo: Facebook/ Pinarayi Vijayan)

Rahul Gandhi meets Kerala tribal woman who cracked civil service exams

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Modi government of targeting opposition leaders by using agencies like the Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate, and said the people of India will give a befitting reply to the BJP in these elections. (Photo: File)

'Hounding' Oppn with 'motivated' I-T raids: Congress slams Modi govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bharat poster no 3: Salman Khan introduces Katrina Kaif as 'Madam Sir'

Bharat poster number 3. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Renault Kwid-based city K-ZE electric car revealed; might come to India

The City K-ZE had a range of 250km when it was unveiled in concept form.
 

Confirmed! Emraan Hashmi to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'

Emraan Hashmi.
 

Tsukimi Ayano infuses life into a depopulated village with dolls

Nagoro's plight is replicated all around Japan, as the world's third-largest economy battles a declining population, low birth rate and high life expectancy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath, seeks blessings for election victory

The Bhojpuri actor sought the chief minister's blessings and exuded confidence of winning the Gorakhpur constituency, presently held by the Samajwadi Party. (Image: File)

Ban Rahul Gandhi from holding rallies: Himachal BJP to EC

The Himachal Pradesh BJP urged the EC to ban Rahul Gandhi from holding poll rallies for levelling baseless allegations against PM Modi. (Photo: File)

NaMo TV will have to follow silence period as per election law: EC

The direction, sources said, was issued to bring clarity on the applicability of 'silence period' on NaMo TV. (Photo: File)

Odisha gears up for second phase of Lok Sabha, assembly polls

Preparations for the second phase of polls have reached the final stage and necessary steps have been taken to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting to be held in 9,117 booths, said Chief Electoral Officer Surendra Kumar (Photo: File)

'This is going to be my last election,' says Sushilkumar Shinde

Sushilkumar Shinde was the chief minister of Maharashtra from 2003 to 2004 and was the governor of Andhra Pradesh between November 2004 and January 2006. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham