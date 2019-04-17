LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation Politics 17 Apr 2019 Rahul Gandhi recalls ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 7:12 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 7:14 pm IST
The Gandhi scion had filed his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.
Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)
 Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday recalled the 'fond' memories of his late father Rajiv Gandhi, after visiting Thirunelli Temple in Kerala's Wayanad, where former Prime Minister's ashes were immersed.

After visiting the temple, Gandhi said that "its surroundings are an oasis of peace & serenity".

 

"Today I visited the Thirunelli Temple in Wayanad, Kerala. This beautiful temple & its surroundings are an oasis of peace & serenity. Standing besides the Papanasini, where my father’s ashes were immersed in 1991, brought back fond memories of him & our time together," Gandhi tweeted after visiting the temple here.

Gandhi offered prayers and performed rituals for his late family members as well as victims of the Pulwama terror attack at the temple.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant following the death of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president M I Shanavas last year.

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani.

Tags: smriti irani, rahul gandhi, rajiv gandhi, kerala pradesh congress committee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


