Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday recalled the 'fond' memories of his late father Rajiv Gandhi, after visiting Thirunelli Temple in Kerala's Wayanad, where former Prime Minister's ashes were immersed.

After visiting the temple, Gandhi said that "its surroundings are an oasis of peace & serenity".

"Today I visited the Thirunelli Temple in Wayanad, Kerala. This beautiful temple & its surroundings are an oasis of peace & serenity. Standing besides the Papanasini, where my father’s ashes were immersed in 1991, brought back fond memories of him & our time together," Gandhi tweeted after visiting the temple here.

Gandhi offered prayers and performed rituals for his late family members as well as victims of the Pulwama terror attack at the temple.

The Gandhi scion had filed his nomination from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat on April 4.

Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency fell vacant following the death of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president M I Shanavas last year.

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.