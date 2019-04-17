LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

You are Prime Minister of country, not Gujarat: Kamal Nath attacks Modi

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 2:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 5:20 pm IST
The relief for the residents of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur came hours after CM Kamal Nath accused PM of being partial to Gujarat.
After Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms for three Congress rule states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur). (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being partial to Gujarat. This remarks come after PM's announcement of compensation for families of those killed in Gujarat due to rain and storm.

Kamal Nath said, "You are the Prime Minister of the country and not Gujarat".

 

After Nath's criticism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to unseasonal rain and storms for three Congress rule states (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Manipur).

"An ex- gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to unseasonal rain & storms in MP, Rajasthan, Manipur and various parts of the country has been approved from the PM’s National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved," the PMO tweeted on Wednesday.

The relief for the residents of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur came hours after Chief Minister Kamal Nath accused the Prime Minister of being partial to Gujarat.

"Modi ji, you are the PM of country, not only Gujarat’s. More than ten people have died because of lightning strikes amid unseasonal rain and storm in MP. But are your sentiments limited to Gujarat only? Even if you do not have a government of your party but people are here too," the Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted.

Unseasonal rain and storm created havoc in many parts of the country including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Nine people lost their lives in different districts of Gujarat due to unseasonal rain and storm. As many as sixteen people died across Madhya Pradesh in the last two days while six died in Rajasthan.

 

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, congress, kamal nath, madhya pradesh
