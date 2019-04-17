LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Nation, Politics

Naveen Patnaik's chopper checked by flying squad in Rourkela

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 6:10 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 8:18 pm IST
Election officials in Odisha said the flying squad is entrusted with undertaking such inspections, notwithstanding the personality. (Image: ANI)
Bhubaneswar: BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's chopper was checked by personnel of the Election Commission's flying squad in Rourkela on Tuesday, party sources said.

Patnaik extended full cooperation to the flying squad and kept waiting inside the chopper till the process was complete on Tuesday, they said.

 

The chief minister was in Rourkela to hold a roadshow. "Soon after Patnaik landed there, the ECI's flying squad officers approached him and requested the chief minister to allow them to check the chopper and luggage," an official entrusted with Patnaik's security, said.

Election officials in Odisha said the flying squad is entrusted with undertaking such inspections, notwithstanding the personality. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's chopper was also checked by fyling squad staff on Tuesday.

Tags: naveen patnaik, election commission
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


