LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 17 Apr 2019 Modi talking about m ...
Nation, Politics

Modi talking about me gives him 'free publicity': Sharad Pawar

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 7:34 pm IST
The NCP chief also said that PM Modi has no wife or children hence, won't understand what is a family.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about his family members and said that the Prime Minister has no wife or children, and hence, will not understand the significance of a family. (Photo: File)
 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about his family members and said that the Prime Minister has no wife or children, and hence, will not understand the significance of a family. (Photo: File)

Jalna: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about his family members and said that the Prime Minister has no wife or children, and hence, will not understand the significance of a family.

Addressing a rally here on Monday, Pawar said, “There is no one in his family, how would he know how a family functions and how one takes care of son and wife. This is also the reason why he keeps peeping into others' homes. It is not good to peep into other people’s house Modi ji. I can also say a lot but I won’t stoop to a low level.”

 

The NCP Chief said Modi talking about him all the time is giving him "free publicity".

“People are feeling that if he talking about this person (Pawar), there must be something in him. And even when he talks, he says that Pawar ji is a good person but has family problems because there is no coordination between his family members,” Pawar said.

“I want to say that my nephews have grown up and have taken their responsibilities. I only had one daughter who has gotten married. I wanted to ask him what has he got to do with whatever is happening in my family. But then I realised I have my wife, daughter, son-in-law, nephews visit us, but he has no one,” Pawar added.

Pawar’s comments come weeks after Modi had made scathing remarks about infighting in NCP chief’s family.

While addressing a political rally in Wardha, Modi had said, "There was a time when Sharad Pawar thought that he too could become the Prime Minister. He first announced that he would contest the election but suddenly stated that he is happy in the Rajya Sabha. This is because they also know which side the wind is blowing. Also, a family war is going on in the NCP. The party was founded by Sharad Pawar. However, his nephew is slowly capturing the party. For this reason, the NCP is also facing trouble in ticket sharing."

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, ncp, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Jalna


Latest From Nation

Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now. (Photo: ANI)

Cong-AAP alliance finalised, says PC Chacko; AAP leader Sanjay Singh denies

The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi court to hear plea against Mayawati for comparing herself with Lord Rama

Modi also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces. (Image: ANI)

PM says he called Pak's N-bluff because India is nuclear power

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

No action on Ambati Rayudu for sarcastic tweet: BCCI official

Rayudu missed out on World Cup berth after three failures against Australia at home last month. (Photo: PTI / File)
 

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

There is a lot of information regarding Sony’s PS5 but the biggest takeaway here is that it will be backward compatible. (Photo:Signature Dumary / YouTube)
 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM says he called Pak's N-bluff because India is nuclear power

Modi also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces. (Image: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi remembers Amethi only while filing poll papers: Smriti Irani

Irani further said had filing the poll nominations been not mandatory, Gandhi would not have bothered to visi Amethi even once in five years. (Photo: PTI)

Lok Sabha poll is a battle between Ram-Ravan, Godse-Gandhi: Sidhu

'You always talk about nationalism. Then listen Mr. Modi. This is a battle between Lord Krishna and Kans. This is a battle between Ram and Ravan. And, this is a battle between Godse and Gandhi,' Sidhu said in a rally in Ahmedabad (Photo: File)

ABVP members burn effigy of Azam Khan in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham