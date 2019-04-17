LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 17 Apr 2019 Malegaon blast accus ...
Nation, Politics

Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya joins BJP, says will ‘contest, win’ polls

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case.
While no seat has been formally allocated to Pragya Singh Thakur, speculations are rife that she may contest against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal. (Image: ANI)
 While no seat has been formally allocated to Pragya Singh Thakur, speculations are rife that she may contest against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal. (Image: ANI)

Bhopal: Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI after joining BJP, Thakur said she will "contest and win" elections.

 

While no seat has been formally allocated to her, speculations are rife that she may contest against Congress leader Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal.

Before formally joining the party, Thakur met with senior BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Ramlal, Anil Jain, Narottam Mishra, and Prabhat Jha at the state party headquarters.

After meeting the leaders, Thakur said, "We will unitedly fight against the people who are conspiring against the nation. We will win this 'Dharm Yuddh' (crusade)."

"After spending 10 years in jail due to Congress conspiracy, I have come here to fight the political and religious war," she added.

Thakur is among the seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, wherein six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in the last four phases of elections and counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: digvijaya singh, pragya singh thakur, malegaon blast
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said people of Wayanad do not want a 'discharged battery' and 'second-hand material' and he is sure people will reject him. (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi will be rejected by people of Wayanad: Piyush Goyal

The Himachal Pradesh BJP urged the EC to ban Rahul Gandhi from holding poll rallies for levelling baseless allegations against PM Modi. (Photo: File)

Ban Rahul Gandhi from holding rallies: Himachal BJP to EC

The direction, sources said, was issued to bring clarity on the applicability of 'silence period' on NaMo TV. (Photo: File)

NaMo TV will have to follow silence period as per election law: EC

The Bhojpuri actor sought the chief minister's blessings and exuded confidence of winning the Gorakhpur constituency, presently held by the Samajwadi Party. (Image: File)

Ravi Kishan meets Yogi Adityanath, seeks blessings for election victory



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bharat poster no 3: Salman Khan introduces Katrina Kaif as 'Madam Sir'

Bharat poster number 3. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Renault Kwid-based city K-ZE electric car revealed; might come to India

The City K-ZE had a range of 250km when it was unveiled in concept form.
 

Confirmed! Emraan Hashmi to star in Hindi remake of Malayalam film 'Ezra'

Emraan Hashmi.
 

Tsukimi Ayano infuses life into a depopulated village with dolls

Nagoro's plight is replicated all around Japan, as the world's third-largest economy battles a declining population, low birth rate and high life expectancy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Priyanka Chaturvedi makes her unhappiness with Congress public

'Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in INC over those who have given their sweat and blood,' Priyanka said. (Photo: File)

Congress MLA extends support to Shiv Sena candidate in Mumbai

The MLA said he has not received any communication so far from his party leadership about the Lok Sabha polls. (Image: File)

Centre closely monitoring situation in rain-hit areas; ready to help: Rajnath Singh

Singh also said the Ministry of Home Affairs is closely monitoring the situation in all affected areas. (Image: File)

Kamal Nath doing politics over natural tragedy: BJP

Kamal Nath had in a tweet taken a swipe at Modi, saying he was the country's prime minister not of Gujarat and that rains and lightning had left 10 people dead in Madhya Pradesh. (Image: File)

As long as BJP exists, Kashmir would be integral part of India: Amit Shah

'India is the land of Shivaji Maharaj and its security is responsibility of us all,' Shah said. (Photo: ANI).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham