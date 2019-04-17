LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Karnataka CM questions PM's contribution to country

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 6:29 pm IST
Kumaraswamy appealed to the people to realise that the country was never insecure.
 The chief minister said Modi came to power as he lured voters with his oratory skills and claimed the prime minister failed to fulfill any of his promises. (Image: File)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his contribution to the country over the last five years.

"The prime minister failed on various fronts," Kumaraswamy said at an election meeting at Anavati in Shivamogga seeking votes for JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa.

 

"Today when Modi is touring across the country, giving speeches and seeking votes, he asks people to vote for the security of the nation.

Instead of development, he seeks vote for the safety and security of the nation," the chief minister said. Kumaraswamy appealed to the people to realise that the country was never insecure. The chief minister said Modi came to power as he lured voters with his oratory skills and claimed the prime minister failed to fulfill any of his promises. "You have to think what Narendra Modi has given to the nation. Did he provide any relief to the farmers? Did women get any security?

Did he provide jobs to the unemployed youth? Which problem could he sort out?" the chief minister asked the gathering. Shivamogga is among the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to the polls during the second phase on April 23. The first phase of polling, covering 14 other seats in the State, will take place Thursday.

Karnataka has 28 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Madhu Bangarappa is the son of former Karnataka chief minister S Bangarappa. He is in a direct fight with BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra, son of BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa.

...
Tags: h d kumaraswamy, narendra modi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


