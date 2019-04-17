LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

Delhi court to hear plea against Mayawati for comparing herself with Lord Rama

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 8:29 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 8:31 pm IST
Mayawati was the UP CM, when she installed her statues and BSP's symbol, elephant, at different places.
The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)
 The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court will hear on May 1 a plea seeking direction to the police to register an FIR against BSP supremo Mayawati for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by comparing herself with Lord Rama.

The plea has referred to Mayawati's affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in which she said that if the ruling party in Uttar Pradesh can make tall idol of Lord Rama in Ayodhya measuring 221 metres by using government funds, then why she cannot make her own idol. It said through her "sarcastic comments" in the affidavit, Mayawati has attempted to prompt disharmony or feelings of enmity, hurt or ill-will between different religious communities. "It is a clear cut preplanned conspiracy for disrespecting a religion with a view to take undue advantage for polarisation and satisfying some other religion and she wanted to create disharmony between communities," claimed the plea filed by Chatter Singh Rachhoya, general secretary of All India Raiger Mahasabha.

 

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh had on April 2 told the apex court that the present BJP-ruled UP government has initiated construction of a 221 metre high Lord Rama statues in Ayodhya at the cost of state exchequer. She said this in an affidavit filed in response to a plea which has alleged that about Rs 2,000 crore was used from the state budget for 2008-09 and 2009-10, when Mayawati was the CM, for installing her statues and BSP's symbol, elephant, at different places.

The plea before the trial court has sought directions to the Delhi police to register the FIR under sections 153 A (promoting enmity on grounds of religion) and 295 A (insult to religion or religious beliefs deliberately) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of law.

The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. The plea claimed that the political leader compared herself with Lord Rama deliberately and with malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings of Hindus. "Due to these type of comments passed by the accused, communal stress may occur in society. It was totally against the sentiments of the Hindu community," it said.

