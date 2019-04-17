Congress reinstated 'goons' who misbehaved with me: Priyanka Chaturvedi

The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress was left red-faced Wednesday after its spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that partymen, who had "misbehaved" and "threatened" her, were being let off.

She lashed out at the party in public and accused it of giving preference to "lumpen goons" over those who had given their "sweat and blood" to the Congress. Chaturvedi, who is the Congress's communications department convener, said it is unfortunate and saddening that those who threatened her have got away without even "a rap on their knuckles".

The Uttar Pradesh Congress had suspended some workers for misbehaving with Chaturvedi during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago. But, on Monday, the party issued a communication in which it rescinded all actions taken earlier against such workers who "misbehaved" with Chaturvedi in Mathura. "Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in Congress over those who have given their sweat and blood. "Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she tweeted.

The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Chaturvedi has been trending on social media for her "Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi" jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani, who is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

