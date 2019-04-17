LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 17 Apr 2019 Congress reinstated ...
Nation, Politics

Congress reinstated 'goons' who misbehaved with me: Priyanka Chaturvedi

PTI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 8:47 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 8:49 pm IST
The Uttar Pradesh Congress had suspended some workers for misbehaving with Chaturvedi during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago.
The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress was left red-faced Wednesday after its spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi alleged that partymen, who had "misbehaved" and "threatened" her, were being let off.

She lashed out at the party in public and accused it of giving preference to "lumpen goons" over those who had given their "sweat and blood" to the Congress. Chaturvedi, who is the Congress's communications department convener, said it is unfortunate and saddening that those who threatened her have got away without even "a rap on their knuckles".

 

The Uttar Pradesh Congress had suspended some workers for misbehaving with Chaturvedi during a press conference in Mathura a few days ago. But, on Monday, the party issued a communication in which it rescinded all actions taken earlier against such workers who "misbehaved" with Chaturvedi in Mathura. "Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in Congress over those who have given their sweat and blood. "Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," she tweeted.

The action of rescinding the suspension, party leaders claimed, was taken on the recommendations of Congress general secretary for West Uttar Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Chaturvedi has been trending on social media for her "Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi" jibe at Union minister Smriti Irani, who is contesting from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis etc all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: priyanka chaturvedi, rahul gandhi, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Veteran actor Prakash Raj, who is contesting from Bengaluru Central seat as an independent candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for posting photographs on social media platforms, which claimed he backed the grand old party. (Photo: ANI)

Will you stoop so much?: Prakash Raj slams 'fake' posts of him backing Cong

Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now. (Photo: ANI)

Cong-AAP alliance finalised, says PC Chacko; AAP leader Sanjay Singh denies

The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi court to hear plea against Mayawati for comparing herself with Lord Rama

Modi also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces. (Image: ANI)

PM says he called Pak's N-bluff because India is nuclear power



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

No action on Ambati Rayudu for sarcastic tweet: BCCI official

Rayudu missed out on World Cup berth after three failures against Australia at home last month. (Photo: PTI / File)
 

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

There is a lot of information regarding Sony’s PS5 but the biggest takeaway here is that it will be backward compatible. (Photo:Signature Dumary / YouTube)
 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Cong-AAP alliance finalised, says PC Chacko; AAP leader Sanjay Singh denies

Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi court to hear plea against Mayawati for comparing herself with Lord Rama

The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)

Modi talking about me gives him 'free publicity': Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about his family members and said that the Prime Minister has no wife or children, and hence, will not understand the significance of a family. (Photo: File)

PM says he called Pak's N-bluff because India is nuclear power

Modi also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces. (Image: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham