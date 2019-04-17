LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 17 Apr 2019 Cong-AAP alliance fi ...
Nation, Politics

Cong-AAP alliance finalised, says PC Chacko; AAP leader Sanjay Singh denies

ANI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 8:36 pm IST
A final announcement has not been made on the alliance.
Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday said that Congress-Aam Admi Party seat sharing discussion is in its final stage and is being only fine-tuned now.

"We had a discussion with AAP, the AAP-Cong alliance is at its final stage. Only fine tuning is left for Delhi and talks are on for some other state," he said.

 

His comments come in the wake of a series of flip-flops by leaders of both parties over the past several weeks with Congress and AAP looking to seal an alliance in Delhi, Haryana, and Chandigarh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, however, denied any talk finalisation saying "in order to stop BJP we were ready for an alliance with Congress, but Congress is not in a mood for any coalition. It is a matter of sadness, that even after so many efforts; Congress is not ready for any kind of compromise."

According to sources, the stalemate is triggered by Sonipat seat in Haryana, which they say Bhoopinder Singh Hooda is adamant on not conceding.

Sources said that Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana Ghulam Nabi Azad to take alliance talks forward in the state.

A final announcement has not been made on the alliance.

"AAP wanted to have an alliance in other states also which is not practical. Every state is different. We will announce the seats tomorrow or day after tomorrow. If they are ready for an alliance in Delhi with Congress, we are ready even today," Chacko had earlier said on Friday regarding a possible tie-up with AAP.

On Monday Rahul Gandhi had said while the doors of his party are open to an alliance with AAP, time is running out. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hit back at Gandhi questioning what U-turn was he talking about as the talks were still on.

Elections in Delhi will be held in the sixth phase on May 12 for all 7 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, congress, aap, delhi, alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi court to hear plea against Mayawati for comparing herself with Lord Rama

Modi also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces. (Image: ANI)

PM says he called Pak's N-bluff because India is nuclear power

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

Irani further said had filing the poll nominations been not mandatory, Gandhi would not have bothered to visi Amethi even once in five years. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi remembers Amethi only while filing poll papers: Smriti Irani



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PM Modi is handsome but you will remain black buffalo: Ex-BJP MLA mocks K'taka CM

With the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections onboard, in a shocking statement the former BJP MLA Raju Kage lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy calling him a black buffalo. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 

Did you know Alex Rodriguez rehearsed his proposal to Jennifer Lopez with assistant

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

No action on Ambati Rayudu for sarcastic tweet: BCCI official

Rayudu missed out on World Cup berth after three failures against Australia at home last month. (Photo: PTI / File)
 

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 launch is not imminent

There is a lot of information regarding Sony’s PS5 but the biggest takeaway here is that it will be backward compatible. (Photo:Signature Dumary / YouTube)
 

Fashion goddess JLo lauded for her iconic style

Jennifer Lopez has been a red carpet favourite with fans and critics alike since the very beginning of her career. (Photo: Instagram/Jlo)
 

Kangana-Rajkummar's 'Mental Hai Kya' to clash with Shahid-Kiara's 'Kabir Singh'

Mental Hai Kya poster. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Delhi court to hear plea against Mayawati for comparing herself with Lord Rama

The petitioner alleged that he had submitted a written complaint against the BSP leader at the Nangloi police station but no action has been taken yet. (Photo: PTI)

Modi talking about me gives him 'free publicity': Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about his family members and said that the Prime Minister has no wife or children, and hence, will not understand the significance of a family. (Photo: File)

PM says he called Pak's N-bluff because India is nuclear power

Modi also alleged that the Congress spoke ill of the armed forces. (Image: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi recalls 'fond' memories of father Rajiv Gandhi

Apart from Wayanad, Gandhi is contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, where he will face BJP's Smriti Irani. (Photo/Twitter@Rahul Gandhi)

Rahul Gandhi remembers Amethi only while filing poll papers: Smriti Irani

Irani further said had filing the poll nominations been not mandatory, Gandhi would not have bothered to visi Amethi even once in five years. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham