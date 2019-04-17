LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

A big country needs a strong leader like me to rule it: Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Apr 17, 2019, 12:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 17, 2019, 12:42 pm IST
'Cong and its allies have crossed the limits and abused the entire backward society,' Modi said.
 'I am used to such bashing. Now, they are blaming the entire community while defaming me. If you dare to defame a community, I will not tolerate it,' he said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Solapur: Attacking Congress and Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he is being targeted because he is from backward community.

"The Congress and its allies say that all Modis in the society are thieves. The Congress and its allies have not kept any shortcomings in abusing of my backward caste. This time they have crossed the limits and abused the entire backward society," Modi said.

 

"I have a question. Why all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don't know how many more such Modis will come out," Gandhi had said recently.

PM Modi said that he was used to such bashing. "Now, they are blaming the entire community while defaming me. If you dare to defame a community, I will not tolerate it," he said.

He asked why label the entrie backward community thieves by calling him one.

Addressing a poll rally in Maharashtra’s Madha, Modi slammed the “dynastic politics” of Sharad Pawar and claimed the NCP chief had "fled" the poll arena from Madha Lok Sabha constituency as he sensed defeat.

Modi said to run such a big country, we need a strong leader.

Slamming Gandhi, Modi said, "The 'naamdar' (dynast) first tried 'chowkidar chor hai' (slogan). Now they are trying to defame a backward community (Modi community). Being from a backward community, I am used to the suffering."

 

