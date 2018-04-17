search on deccanchronicle.com
YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy MLAs may quit en masse

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Apr 17, 2018, 1:33 am IST
Updated Apr 17, 2018, 1:50 am IST
YSRC MPs have already resigned and submitted their resignations. After MPs, now all YSRC MLAs are likely to resign.
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
 Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: YSR Congress party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to give a major blow to AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after the completion of his ongoing ‘Praja Sankalpa Yatra’ (Pada Yatra). 

As part of his agitation for Special Category Status to AP, Jagan plans en masse resignation by party MLAs. 

 

YSRC MPs have already resigned and submitted their resignations.  After MPs, now all YSRC MLAs are likely to resign.

“According to the present schedule of the Pada Yat-ra, it will get completed on May 10 but it may be extended by about 20 days,” YSRC sources said. 

According to the schedule, Assembly elections are due in April 2019. Be-tween November 2018 and April 2019, the Central El-ection Commission may decide to hold the electi-ons at any date. Mr Jagan wants to keep the heat on the agitation for the SCS with the en mass resignation of party MLAs.  

The YSRC has taken a de-cision not to attend the As-sembly Sessions unless an action is taken on the def-ected MLAs. YSRC MLAs did not attend the recent Assembly Budget Session.  Regarding the proposal of en mass resignation by party MLAs, a YSRC leader said the party was yet to take a final decision.

YSRC feels that by en mass resignation, they can give a severe blow to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and also claim to be champions of Special Category Status. Mr Naidu will not take a decision on en mass resignation of TD MLAs to counter YSRC’s decision as he opposed the resignation of YSRC MPs. If YSRC MLAs resign, there will be no scope of conducting byelections. 

At present, YSRC has 40 MLAs. If the party decides to go ahead with this proposal, YSRC MLAs will resign in June. There will be only five months gap between June and November. Generally, the Election Commission does not conduct byelections if the remaining term is less than one year. 

