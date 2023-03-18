BRS neglected plight of Gulf workers: Congress

Armoor: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that the Congress after forming government would set up a corporation for Gulf returnees. It would formulate a Gulf workers welfare policy, in veiw of the large number of youths going to the Gulf nations for livelihood, he said.

Walking in Armoor Assembly constituency on Friday as part of the Haath se Haath Jodo padayatra, Revanth Reddy met people on the way, the family members of Gulf returnees, Dalit organisations and JAC leaders. The TPCC chief said that Gulf workers were cheated by agents and a few of them had landed in jail abroad due to lack of valid visas.

A Congerss government would set up a help desk to extend legal aid to workers from the state who fell victim to agents. It would regulate the licensing of agents to stop youths from getting cheated. Gulf workers would also get insurance.

The BRS government had neglected the welfare of such people and their families, he said and demanded that the government verify the employment opportunities in Gulf countries and provide basic training to the workers. He said the government should create a welfare fund for Gulf returnees. He asked if the government even had any data regarding Gulf workers and returnees.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy visited the Lakkampally special economic zone (SEZ) in Nandipet mandal on Friday. He alleged that Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy was harassing the entrepreneurs there. He said that a fitting lesson should be taught to MP Dharmapuri Arvind for cheating farmers by assuring them of a Turmeric Board and then not delivering.