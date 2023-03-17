BRS may contest Maharashtra local body polls

HYDERABAD: BRS leaders are making elaborate arrangements to ensure that the public meeting of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in Kandhar-Loha in Maharashtra on March 26 is a grand success. The CM is likely to announce the party's foray into Maharashtra electoral politics by contesting the local body elections to be held in April-May.

Ministers and party MLAs from undivided Nizamabad and Adilabad districts have been entrusted with the responsibility of making arrangements and mobilising crowds for the meeting. They were asked to camp in Loha for a week.

Armoor MLA A. Jeevan Reddy visited Loha on Friday to finalise the site venue. He was accompanied by BRS general secretary Himanshu Tiwari, party Maharashtra Kisan Cell president Manik Kadam and local leaders.

This will be the second public meeting of CM in Maharashtra; he held the first public meeting in Nanded on February 5.

Jeevan Reddy said that a large number of senior leaders from various political parties who were inspired by BRS agenda and CM's vision would join the BRS on the occasion.

Among them are former MLA and NCP Kisan Cell president Shankar Anna Dhondge, former MLA Naganath Gisewada, Maharashtra NCP youth secretary Shivaraj Dhongde, NCP Nanded district president Datta Pawar, NCP Nanded city president Shivadas Dharmapurkar, NCP spokesperson Sunil Patil and several others from NCP and other political parties, he said.

On March 14, a few leaders from Maharashtra met Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and expressed their willingness to join the BRS.

The CM discussed with the Maharashtra leaders the party agenda, his vision and action plan for the country as well as Maharashtra if BRS is elected to power. He asked them to focus on building the party from the grassroots level in Maharashtra.