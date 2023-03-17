  
Nation, Politics

Teachers' MLC seat in BJP's kitty

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDRA PULLOOR
Published Mar 17, 2023, 10:46 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2023, 7:34 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar greets newly elected MLC AVN Reddy from Hyderabad- Ranga Reddy-Mahbubabad Nagar Teachers’ Constitency at the party office on Friday. (P.Surendra/DC)
HYDERABAD: BJP-backed candidate A.V.N. Reddy was declared elected as the MLC in the Mahbubnagar-Ranga Reddy-Hyderabad Teachers constituency polls held four days ago.

The BJP-backed candidate was declared elected after he won 13,436 votes, crossing the magic figure of 12,709. No other candidate secured a sufficient number of first preference votes. The result was declared after 21 rounds of counting.

BRS-backed PRTU candidate Chenna Keshava Reddy got eliminated after the 20th round of counting while the Congress-backed candidate got knocked out of the second round.

To win, a candidate has to secure more than 50 per cent of first preference votes. No candidate could achieve this, triggering the count of second preference votes. The second got limited to the top two candidates

The counting of votes continued at the Saroornagar stadium late till Thursday night. Returning officer Priyanka Ala said that 452 votes were found invalid.

Ala said that candidates who got fewer votes were eliminated from the counting of second preferential votes.

Tags: mahbubnagar-ranga reddy-hyderabad teachers constituency mlc polls, bjp candidate avn reddy wins mlc polls telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


