JP slams speaker for ignoring court orders on suspended members

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 18, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Updated Mar 18, 2022, 12:11 am IST
Hyderabad: The state unit of BJP observed deeksha at Indira Park on Thursday against Assembly Speaker Pocharam  Srinivas Reddy for not lifting the suspension of three party MLAs. BJP leaders secured court permission for the deeksha after police denied it.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders alleged that the TRS government was creating troubles by denying them permission to stage protests. The state government was forced to give permission after getting directions from the court. They said that Srinivas Reddy had suspended BJP members from the house at the behest of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. This was in violation of the orders of the High Court, said former legislator Endala Laxminarayana.

 

Senior party leaders  D.K. Aruna, Raja Singh, Soyam Bapu Rao, Eatala Rajender, M. Raghunandan Rao, P. Muralidhar Rao, Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, G. Vivek Venkata Swamy, A.P. Jithender Reddy and Swamy Goud were present.

