Telangana Congress urges Rahul to head party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 17, 2022, 12:54 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 7:11 am IST
Passes ‘Rahul as AICC chief’ resolution unanimously
The Telangana Congress Legislature Party (TCLP) on Wednesday urged Rahul Gandhi to become the AICC president post and lead the party into the future. (AFP file photo)
HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress Legislature Party (TCLP) on Wednesday urged Rahul Gandhi to become the AICC president post and lead the party into the future. A unanimous resolution to this extent was passed at the TCLP meeting presided by CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, MLAs T.Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu, Podem Veeraiah and Seethakka were present in the meeting.

 

Later, speaking to the media, they said at a time when religious fanatics were trying to destabilise the integrity of the country, only Congress can protect the secular fabric and spirit of the Constitution, He said in the circumstances, Rahul Gandhi was ideally suited to lead the nation, they said.

Stating that the Punjab elections results would not be repeated in Telangana state, they were hopeful of Congress coming to power in the state.

