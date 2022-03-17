Nation Politics 17 Mar 2022 BJP seems likely to ...
Nation, Politics

BJP seems likely to retain its CMs in all four states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Mar 17, 2022, 7:01 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2022, 7:01 am IST
Caretaker CMs Yogi Adityanath, Pushkar Singh, N. Biren Singh & Pramod Sawant -- and the new govt's are likely to take the oath after Mar. 19
In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers. (Photo:PTI)
 In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: In all the four states where the BJP has retained power after the recent Assembly polls, the party top brass seems to be in favour of continuing with the four outgoing chief ministers, including in Uttarakhand and Manipur. All the four caretaker chief ministers -- Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand’s Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur’s N. Biren Singh and Goa’s Pramod Sawant -- and the new governments are likely to take the oath after March 19. Goa’s Pramod Sawant and Manipur’s N. Biren Singh on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP top brass has been holding a series of meetings with the core group leaders of the four states, including the caretaker CMs, finalising the new teams in the four states, including the names of candidates for the Legislative Council in UP. UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the state’s core group leaders, including Swatantra Dev Singh, Dinesh Sharma, Keshav Maurya, Sunil Bansal and Karnvir Singh, held a meeting with BJP president J.P. Nadda at the party headquarters on Wednesday. Yogi Adityanath already has held a meeting with the BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Modi, Mr Nadda and home minister Amit Shah, one of the key strategists of the UP polls, on Sunday. The BJP also has to take a call on the fate of two deputy CMs in the outgoing government, one of whom, Mr Maurya, lost in the recently concluded Assembly polls.    

 

The Uttarakhand core group leaders, including caretaker CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, met the BJP top brass on Tuesday. Sources said the party top brass seems to be in favour of Mr Dhami remaining at the post, despite his having lost his Assembly seat.

On Wednesday, Goa’s Pramod Sawant and Manipur’s N. Biren Singh met the PM. Mr Sawant was accompanied by the BJP Goa desk in charge of C.T. Ravi and state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade at the meeting with the Prime Minister.

“Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa’s progress in the times to come,” the PM tweeted after the meeting.

 

The PM also tweeted about his meeting with Manipur’s caretaker CM N. Biren Singh, during which he congratulated the latter on the BJP’s huge victory in the Assembly polls. “Our party is committed to working even harder to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Manipur,” Mr Modi tweeted.

...
Tags: assembly polls, cm yogi adityanath, pushkar singh dhami, chief minister n. biren singh, goa chief minister pramod sawant
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student at Lions Public School, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Over 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine given to children aged 12-14 yrs on day 1

Students register themselves to get vaccinated for COVID-19 at a school in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.(AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

COVID-19: India reports 2,539 new cases, 60 deaths

As the girls were not ready to remove the Hijab, they were denied permission to enter the class. (Representational image: PTI)

Nine students wearing Hijab, return without appearing for exam

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (AFP file image)

China foreign minister's visit may end LAC logjam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Navjot Sidhu resigns as Punjab Congress chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Sonia Gandhi axes Congress chiefs of five states

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Post Congress’ debacle in polls, G-23 leaders get active again

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. — PTI file image

KCR front gets Uddhav Thackeray's Maha boost

Telangana CM K.Chandrasekhar Rao and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray interact with media during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Modi gives last push for final phase of UP elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow for UP polls, in Varanasi district. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->