Nation Politics 17 Mar 2021 Nagarjunasagar bypol ...
Nation, Politics

Nagarjunasagar bypoll: TRS, Congress, BJP have own strategies to win the seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 17, 2021, 7:55 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2021, 9:10 am IST
For the Congress, this election is a do-or-die battle to prove that it's the principal opposition to the TRS and not the BJP
The TRS cannot afford to lose its second bypoll in a row and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had kickstarted the party's campaign on February 10 by addressing a public meeting in Halia in the constituency. (Representational image/DC file)
 The TRS cannot afford to lose its second bypoll in a row and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had kickstarted the party's campaign on February 10 by addressing a public meeting in Halia in the constituency. (Representational image/DC file)

Hyderabad: The announcement of Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll schedule by the Election Commission on Tuesday has heated up politics in Telangana state yet again. Though it’s a bypoll, the stakes are high for the three major parties.

For the TRS, a win in this election is a must to reaffirm its political supremacy especially after it suffered electoral setbacks at the hands of BJP in Dubbak and in the GHMC towards the end of last year.

 

The TRS cannot afford to lose its second bypoll in a row and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had kickstarted the party's campaign on February 10 by addressing a public meeting in Halia in the constituency

For the Congress, this election is a do-or-die battle to prove that it's the principal opposition to the TRS and not the BJP.

For the BJP, a win in this election would mean that its stunning performance in Dubbak and the GHMC polls was not a fluke and its voter base is expanding faster across the state.

The Congress is at an advantage over other parties as it has decided the candidate — veteran former minister K. Jana Reddy — early in February. Jana Reddy holds the record of winning this seat seven times earlier, known to be the Congress bastion for long but lost to the TRS in 2018.

 

The TRS is yet to announce its candidate though party sources said that it's in favour of fielding a local BC leader from the Yadav community instead of relying on the ‘sympathy wave’ by fielding deceased MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah’s son Nomula Bharath.

Sources pointed out that the sympathy factor did not work for the TRS in Dubbak. Bharath hails from  Palem village of Nakrekal mandal in Nalgonda district and is an ‘outsider’ and surveys commissioned by the TRS suggested that voters are favouring a ‘local Yadav’.

 

Chandrashekar Rao is learnt to be in favour of  Katteboyina Guravaiah Yadav of Nidamanuru mandal in the Nagarjunasagar constituency.

The BJP is waiting for the TRS to announce its candidate. The fact is that the BJP does not have a strong candidate, unlike in Dubbak. It is hoping that strong contenders who fail to get the TRS ticket would jump to the BJP so that it can field one of them.

...
Tags: nagarjunasagar bypoll, trs, bjp, congress, k jana reddy, nomula narsihaiah's son, dubbak bypoll, kcr, katteboyina guruvaiah yadav, bjp no strong candidate for nagarjunasagar bypoll


Latest From Nation

School managements are forcing parents to pay full-year’s fees and are not abiding by the GO 46. — Representational image/DC

Rise in COVID-19 cases in schools worries parents

Consequent on announcement of Tirupati by-poll, Model Code of Conduct has into force with immediate effect in the district. — Representational image

ECI announces April 17 for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll

Though the court appreciated the endeavour of SEC for its efforts to curb intimidation, it observed that the commission does not have the power to interfere and set aside the election. — DC file photo

Andhra Pradesh High Court directs SEC to declare MPTC, ZPTC results immediately

During the meeting held on video conference mode, Jagan discussed with officials several matters and gave them the welfare calendar for April. (Image credit : Twitter)

Andhra Pradesh creates record in MGNREGS workdays



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah hits out at Congress over allies

Mr Shah also reiterated the commitment that the BJP will make Assam flood-free if it retains power. (Photo: PTI)

BJP fields Khushbu from Thousand Lights Assembly seat in TN

BJP general secretary Arun Singh announced the candidates’ names and added that the political climate in all the poll-bound states favoured the saffron party. (Representational Photo: PTI)

YSRC's triumph is a vote of confidence in Jagan

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with other ministers at a cabinet meeting at Secretariat. (DC Image/Narayana Rao)

Uttarakhand CM tenders resignation following dissent from BJP cadre

Sensing that his resignation could upset his supporters, Rawat told Nadda it was a “collective decision” taken by the party leadership. — ANI

Andhra Pradesh to go for phase-3 gram panchayat polls today

The authorities are complying with the Covid-19 protocol to screen the voters for temperature and ensure that they wear face mask and sanitize their hands before entering the polling station. — DC file photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham