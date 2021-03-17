KCR rejects CBI inquiry in lawyer couple’s murder case

Chandrashekar Rao admitted to the involvement of local TRS leaders in the incident, saying they have been expelled from the party and the police arrested them immediately. — DC file photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday rejected the demand of Congress party to hand over the investigations into the case of the recent murder of the advocate couples to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani, both practising lawyers in the High Court, were murdered in broad daylight in February in Peddapalli district, when two assailants intercepted the couple’s car in which they were travelling.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, speaking in the Assembly, demanded that the state government hand over the case to the CBI, arguing that ruling TRS local leaders themselves were facing charges of murdering the couple, and therefore, the police department under the state government cannot conduct an impartial inquiry.

Chief Minister Rao categorically announced that his government will not hand over the case to the CBI as Telangana police was capable enough to investigate the case and bring the culprits to book at the earliest.

Incidentally, Mr Chandrashekar Rao admitted to the involvement of local TRS leaders in the incident, saying they have been expelled from the party and the police arrested them immediately.

Mr Rao said the High Court was directly monitoring the case. Since the matter was under consideration of the courts he said he cannot comment further. The TRS chief informed that police investigations were going on at a brisk pace and four persons had been arrested in this case.

He said that the government will not spare anyone in this case, now matter how powerful or influential they might be, adding that law and order remained a topmost priority for the government.