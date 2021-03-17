ECI announces April 17 for Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll

Consequent on announcement of Tirupati by-poll, Model Code of Conduct has into force with immediate effect in the district. — Representational image

VIJAYAWADA: Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule for conduct of by-election to Tirupati (SC) Lok Sabha constituency.

As per a press release issued by ECI on Tuesday, the by-poll will be on April 17. Gazette notification for the by-election will be issued on March 23. The last date for filing nominations by contestants is March 30. Scrutiny of nominations will be on March 31 and April 3 the last date for withdrawal of nominations. Polling will be on April 17 and counting of votes on May 2.

ECI said electoral rolls prepared and published on January 1, 2021, will be used for conduct of the by-election. EVMs with VVPATs will be used at all polling stations for smooth conduct of polls.

Electoral Photo Identity card will be the main document for identification of a voter. Alternate documents will be Aadhaar card, MNREGA job card, bank / post office passbooks with a photograph, health insurance smart card issued by union ministry of labour, driving licence, PAN card, Indian passport, pension document with a photograph, service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central or state governments and PSUs, apart from official identity cards issued to MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

Consequent on announcement of Tirupati by-poll, Model Code of Conduct has into force with immediate effect in the district over which the parliamentary constituency is spread.