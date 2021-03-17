Andhra Pradesh creates record in MGNREGS workdays

During the meeting held on video conference mode, Jagan discussed with officials several matters and gave them the welfare calendar for April. (Image credit : Twitter)

Vijayawada: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that Andhra Pradesh has created a record in the national employment guarantee scheme by providing 2,427 lakh workdays by March 15 and paying nearly Rs 6,000 crore to the workforce under the scheme.

The Chief Minister announced that construction of houses under the mega housing scheme Pedalandariki Illu would start on April 15. As many as 15.60 lakh houses would be constructed in the first phase of the housing scheme for the poor. The CM was holding a Spandana review meeting with district collectors and SPs.

During the meeting held on video conference mode, Jagan discussed with officials several matters and gave them the welfare calendar for April. MGNREGS works, house site patta distribution, Nadu Nedu in schools and anganwadi centers, creation of multi-purpose facility centers, construction of medical colleges, roads and buildings, the YSR Cheyutha, the Jagananna Thodu, the YSR Bhima, the YSR Asara Pragathi, the crop procurement scheme, and the schedules of the programmes for April were the major issues that came up at the meet.

The CM said he couldn’t connect with district collectors over the past few weeks because of the civic elections. Once the remaining six days’ process of MPTC&ZPTC elections is completed, focus could be laid on vaccination, administration and developmental activities, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated district collectors for achieving a record in MGNREGS works by logging 2,472 lakh working days by March 15 and it would total 2,525 lakh working days by end of the financial year. Around Rs 6,000 crore has been paid to labourers through this scheme.

The CM said the government would construct 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase and directed the officials to complete the required process. He asked them to expedite the preparatory works for construction of the houses and added that water and electricity facilities should be arranged in the layouts by April 15. The construction of houses will start on April 15, he stressed.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said a model house should be constructed in every layout and building materials should be provided to those who want to build the houses on their own. The beneficiaries will get construction materials like cement, steel and metal at low cost as the government purchases them in bulk. He asked officials to utilize the services of engineering assistants, digital assistants and welfare assistants in Village Secretariats as also of the Volunteers.

The CM said the construction of village/ward secretariats should be completed on a war footing by May 2021. District collectors must focus attention on completing the construction of RBKs and YSR village health clinics.

He said the distribution of leftover house site pattas should be completed soon. The new applicants should receive the patta in 90 days. Distribution of house site pattas to 11,334 newly identified eligible beneficiaries should be completed soon and verification of the remaining applications should be done fast. He also asked officials to speed up the identification and purchase of the required land for house sites from April.