Nation Politics 17 Mar 2020 Not right to questio ...
Nation, Politics

Not right to question Chair outside House: Speaker to Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 2:21 pm IST
Birla emphasised that questions as well as answers should be kept short so that more issues can be taken up during the Question Hour.
Speaker Om Birla (ANI file)
 Speaker Om Birla (ANI file)

New Delhi: A day after Rahul Gandhi said he was not allowed to ask supplementary questions in Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday it was not right to raise questions on decisions of the Chair outside the House.

His remarks came after the House took up a question related to cold storage for fish, where many supplementaries were asked. It took around 20 minutes before the Speaker moved to the next question.

 

Birla has always been emphasising in the House that questions as well as answers should be kept short so that more issues can be taken up during the Question Hour.

On Tuesday, some members, including from the Congress, wanted to ask supplementary questions. "If one question takes around 15-20 minutes... and then saying supplementary questions are not being allowed after 12 (noon) is not good," Birla said.

He also said that raising questions against the decision of the Chair outside the House is not right. On Monday, the Congress leader said his right as an MP to ask a supplementary question in Lok Sabha was taken away as the Speaker did not allow him to ask one.

...
Tags: congress chief rahul gandhi, om birla


Related Stories

Indian economy destroyed by Modi's ideas: Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

Kamal Nath (file)

Bring back Congress rebel MLAs: Kamal Nath to Lalji Tandon in letter

Representational image

Nirbhaya convicts seek NHRC intervention to escape execution

Representational image

Centre tells Supreme Court CAA does not violate fundamental rights

AP photo

Uttar Pradesh tourist spots, educational institutions shuts over coronavirus



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
 

What happens to Lord Jagannath's money in Yes Bank?

Jagannath temple, Puri (Twitter photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Supreme Court seeks Kamal Nath's response on Chouhan's plea seeking floor test

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (file photo)

Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan recommends paracetamol for coronavirus

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI)

Not only coronavirus, India should also gear up for economic devastation: Rahul

Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

Congress slams Centre for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (PTI file)

Supreme Court to hear Shivraj Singh Chouhan's plea for holding floor test tomorrow

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham