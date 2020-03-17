Nation Politics 17 Mar 2020 Not only coronavirus ...
Nation, Politics

Not only coronavirus, India should also gear up for economic devastation: Rahul

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 1:55 pm IST
Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months, he said
 Rahul Gandhi (file photo)

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said India should be preparing itself not just for fighting the novel coronavirus but also for an economic devastation that is coming.

He, while addressing the media in the Parliament complex, also said it was an "insult" to the people of Tamil Nadu that MPs were not allowed to ask questions on the regional language issue.

 

"India should be preparing itself not just for the coronavirus, but for the economic devastation that is coming. Our people are going to go through unimaginable pain in the next six months," Gandhi said.

Opposition members, including from the DMK, the Congress and the NCP, on Tuesday walked out of the Lok Sabha claiming they were not allowed to ask supplementary questions during the Question Hour.

Some Opposition members stood up in protest when Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai was replying to a question related to official language.

"The people have the right to defend, believe and speak in their language. You can take away my right but not the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu to ask a question in the house," he said.

Tags: congress chief rahul gandhi, coronavirus in india


