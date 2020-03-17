Nation Politics 17 Mar 2020 Congress slams Centr ...
Nation, Politics

Congress slams Centre for nominating ex-CJI Gogoi to Rajya Sabha

PTI
Published Mar 17, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2020, 12:53 pm IST
Congress asked whether PM Narendra Modi considered the advice of his late law minister before nominating Gogoi
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi (PTI file)
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday criticised the government for nominating former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to the Rajya Sabha and used the remarks of former law minister Arun Jaitley on cooling off period for judges to attack it.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the advice of his late law minister before nominating Gogoi.

 

"Did PM Modi consider the advice of his former colleague and Law Minister and Finance Minister, Late Sh. Arun Jaitley before recommending Ex-CJI, Ranjan Gogoi to Rajya Sabha," he asked on Twitter.

"Justice Lokur rightly summarises it -: 'Has the last bastion fallen?'," Surjewala said in another tweet.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi also said that Modi could have adhered to the advice of Jaitley in this regard.

He also highlighted and shared the 2012 remarks of Jaitley on having a cooling off period for judges to head Tribunals.

"Modiji amitshahji hamari nahi to arun Jaitley ki to sun lijiye! Did he not speak and write against post retirement largesse to judges? Do u remember," he said citing Jaitley's comments.

"...Courts function on faith trust perception and faith. Each has taken a bad beating today," he said.

Tags: chief justice of india ranjan gogoi, congress disrupts rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


