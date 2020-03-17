Bring back Congress rebel MLAs: Kamal Nath to Lalji Tandon in letter

Bhopal: Amid the continued power crisis in the state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to Governor Lalji Tandon reiterating the demand for the rebel Congress MLAs to be brought back to Bhopal from Bengaluru, where they are currently lodged.

The Madhya Pradesh CM further said that the MLAs being brought to Bhopal would ensure they are decision will be 'independent'.

"Let the 16 MLAs, who have been held captive, be released. Let them live in their respective houses for 5-7 days without any fear so that they can take an independent decision," Kamal Nath's letter read.

Through the letter, Nath further said the Governor's order of conducting the floor test on Tuesday itself, failing which it would be considered that his government lacks a majority, would be 'unconstitutional because of it being baseless.'

"Your belief that I should conduct a floor test in MP Assembly on March 17, otherwise it will be considered that I do not have the majority will be unconstitutional because of it being baseless," it added.

However, earlier today the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had held a press conference in Bengaluru stating that they were staying away from Bhopal on their own and had resigned following dissatisfaction with Kamal Nath's style of leadership.

Moreover, the Supreme Court had issued notice to the Madhya Pradesh government and scheduled the hearing for 10:30 am on Wednesday in the plea filed by former MP CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold immediate floor test in the state Assembly.