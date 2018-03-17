search on deccanchronicle.com
TRS is pushing Telangana into debt trap, says Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 2:01 am IST
As a result over Rs 11,000 crore public money was being wasted annually on loan interest payment alone.
Hyderabad: The BJP on Friday lashed out at the TRS government alleging it was pushing Telangana State into a debt trap.

BJP leader in the Assembly G. Kishan Reddy said the total debt burden had exceeded the overall Budget of 2018-19, showing that the government lacked financial discipline. As a result over Rs 11,000 crore public money was being wasted annually on loan interest payment alone.

 

At a press conference, he said, “While the total size of the Budget was Rs 1.74 lakh crore, the total debt shown was Rs 1.8 lakh crore, while it crossed the Rs 2.2-lakh crore mark due to additional loans mobilised by the government through various corporations. With this, the debt burden on each individual in TS has touched Rs 63,000.”

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had created a ‘unique record’ of making debt reach Rs 1.5 lakh crore during his four-year rule when “16 CMs put together in undivided AP made a debt for Rs 62,000 crore”.  

He was critical of the government neglecting development of Hydera-bad by allocating a mere Rs 70 crore and accused the CM of pushing universities into crisis by imposing cuts in allocations.

“The TRS government has manipulated Budget figures to show it as a revenue surplus state like Gujarat while the actual financial condition is pathetic,” he added.

