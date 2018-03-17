search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

No confidence in BJP: TDP over special category status

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 17, 2018, 12:54 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Speaker passes budget amidst din, but lack of order in House stops her from taking up notices.
Bifurcation promises are not yet fulfilled. Had special status been included in the Act in then Lok Sabha then, this situation would have not arisen: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in state assembly. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Bifurcation promises are not yet fulfilled. Had special status been included in the Act in then Lok Sabha then, this situation would have not arisen: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in state assembly. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and YSR Congress on Friday served separate notices to move no-confidence motions against the four-year-old NDA government. The notices, however, were not taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan due to pandemonium in the House.

Special

 

On Friday morning, Y.V. Subba Reddy and others from the YSRC and Thota Narasimham and others from TD gave the notices against the NDA government after finance minister Arun Jaitley expressed the government’s inability to grant the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief and MP from Hyderabad, also signed the no-trust notice given by the TD. This is the first time that the BJP-led NDA government would be facing a no-confidence motion.

After the Lok Sabha was convened on Friday, the Speaker informed the House that she has received two notices for a no-confidence motion —  one each from the YSRC and the TD and she would take them up if the House is in order.

The Telugu Desam pulled out of the NDA earlier in the day, ending its four-year-old alliance with the BJP.

TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced his party’s decision to exit the BJP-led alliance in Amaravati, eight days after two of its ministers quit the NDA government. The BJP termed TD’s decision as “inevitable”.

Tags: telugu desam, ysr congress, nda government, special category status to andhra pradesh
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TDP senses defeat in 2019, Andhra Pradesh will be next Tripura for us: BJP
TD MP says party will give notice of no-confidence motion on Monday


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.
 

A bit of science, innovation and a lot of story telling

The IITian author adds that the most important motive he had was that he wanted to write a book.
 

Sex blogger claims sperm facials help get rid of spots

The blogger from Nigeria, Angela Nwosu, who posts sexual tips on Facebook to her 50,000 followers, wrote that she tried the bizarre beauty facial and she is now converted. (Facebook Screengrab/ Angela Nwosu)
 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

BJP to give tough fight to Oppn, fields 11 candidates for UP’s 10 RS seats

In the 245-member Upper House of Parliament, Uttar Pradesh has 31 seats being the most populous state of the country. (Photo: PTI/File)

Karnataka: KPCC chargesheet lists PM’s ‘betrayals’

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had requested PM Modi to convene a meeting of the three states involved but the Modi government refused to even comment on the issue.

Raichur: Slap, slap for seeing my husband too often!

Padmavathi is alleged to have slapped the president of the Raichur District Mahila Congress, Nirmala Benna for

What’s cooking? BSY, Shamanoor meet amidst Lingayat row

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation for Basaveshwara International Centre at Koodala Sangama in Bagalkot Dist on Monday. (Photo:KPN)

Karnataka: Congress ends JD(S) hope of bagging Rajya Sabha seat

BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll, Rajeev Chandrasekhar (centre), filing his nomination in the presence of BS Yeddyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and others at Vidhana Soudha, in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo:DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham