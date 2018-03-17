No confidence in BJP: TDP over special category status

Bifurcation promises are not yet fulfilled. Had special status been included in the Act in then Lok Sabha then, this situation would have not arisen: Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in state assembly. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam and YSR Congress on Friday served separate notices to move no-confidence motions against the four-year-old NDA government. The notices, however, were not taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan due to pandemonium in the House.

On Friday morning, Y.V. Subba Reddy and others from the YSRC and Thota Narasimham and others from TD gave the notices against the NDA government after finance minister Arun Jaitley expressed the government’s inability to grant the Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Mr Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM chief and MP from Hyderabad, also signed the no-trust notice given by the TD. This is the first time that the BJP-led NDA government would be facing a no-confidence motion.

After the Lok Sabha was convened on Friday, the Speaker informed the House that she has received two notices for a no-confidence motion — one each from the YSRC and the TD and she would take them up if the House is in order.

The Telugu Desam pulled out of the NDA earlier in the day, ending its four-year-old alliance with the BJP.

TD president and AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced his party’s decision to exit the BJP-led alliance in Amaravati, eight days after two of its ministers quit the NDA government. The BJP termed TD’s decision as “inevitable”.