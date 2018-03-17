HT Sangliana defends the indefensible rape remark

Bengaluru: Former top cop and MP - H.T. Sangliana, who is caught in the middle of a raging controversy for making highly insensitive, inappropriate and offensive statements about not just the late Nirbhaya - the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim who was brutally raped and disemboweled by her rapists and fought bravely until she succumbed to her injuries - but also her mother Asha Devi in a public function in the City on March 9, said that he had only “complimented” Nirbhaya and her mother and there was nothing “offensive” in what he said.

“I said that Nirbhaya’s mother has a good physique and I can imagine how beautiful her girl must have been. I paid them a compliment. What’s wrong with it? I was not being disrespectful to Nirbhaya and her mother. It’s a non-issue, which is being blown out of proportion,” said the 74-year-old, rejecting charges of misogyny being laid at his door.

Sangliana’s other statement in the same function in which he had allegedly said that a rape victim should “surrender” when overpowered by her aggressors and prevent being fatally attacked by them so that she can file a police complaint later - has also drawn widespread public outrage but the retired police officer stood by his words.

"I have four daughters and I have given them the same advice. I have told them that if they are ever caught in an unfortunate situation in which they have to choose between safeguarding their life and honour, they must choose the former and surrender to their aggressor/s and stay alive so that they can register police complaint against the culprit/s later to bring them to justice. They will be the only eye witnesses in the case. Life is greater than anything else. The criminals can be brought to book if the victim stays alive," said the retired top cop.

Sangliana had made the controversial statements in an award function meant to honour women and their work on the occasion of International Women's Day at the United Theological College (UTC). Nirbhaya's parents - Asha Devi and Badrinath were the chief guests of the function.