Nation, Politics

High GSDP growth due to KCR’s policies: TRS leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Mar 17, 2018, 1:45 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 1:50 am IST
He stated the govt had also made a new record by spending 95% of the funds allocated in the previous Budget.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: The TRS leaders on Friday claimed that the significant increase in the Budget year after year, showed how development in Telangana was skyrocketing under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar said the GSDP of Telagnana had never crossed 5 per cent in undivided Andhra Pradesh but now, it had touched double digits and recorded more than the national average, which itself was a testimony of the efficiency of the TRS rule during the last four years.

 

He stated the government had also made a new record by spending 95 per cent of the funds allocated in the previous Budget. “The Budget of Undivided AP till 2014 used to be just about Rs 1.25 lakh crore of which Telangana used to get not more than Rs 50,000 crore. After the division of AP, the TRS government raised the Telangana Budget to Rs 1.74 crore, which is a record of sorts.

The Budget has been increasing by nearly 20 per cent every year. “The Opposition is unable to digest the fact that the TRS government was achieving the highest growth rate in the country. Out of frustration, they are levelling false charges against us and trying to mislead the people citing huge debt burden,” Mr Prabhakar said. He accused the Congress leaders of doing ‘fake deekshas’ in Gandhi Bhavan against expulsion and suspension of their MLAs, who attack-ed the Governor, Speaker and Council Chairman with headsets and mikes and behaved like ‘rowdies’ in the Assembly.

He also ridiculed the ignorance of the Congress and BJP leaders for accusing the TRS Government of pushing the State into debt crisis. "There is no way a State can incur a debt of more than 3.5 percent of its GSDP. This debt is controlled by the Centre and the States have no power. We secured loans for which the State is eligible as per Centre's FRBM norms. Where is the scope for securing more than this limit?", he questioned.

He praised the CM for giving utmost priority to agriculture and irrigation in the Budget through which the State's GSDP would increase further in the coming years, he said.

