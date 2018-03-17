search on deccanchronicle.com
Hearing on suspended Telangana Congress MLAs begins

Published Mar 17, 2018, 2:16 am IST
He urged the Court to stay the action of the Speaker as well as the notification of vacancies in the Nalgonda and Alampur Assembly segments.
 Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress MLAs Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and S.A. Sampath Kumar, who were disqualified from the Telangana Legisl-ative Assembly on Friday, told the Hyderabad High Court that they had been expelled for political reasons and that the state government and the Assembly Speaker had been responsible for their disqualification from the House. 

Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao heard a petition filed by the duo challenging their expulsion from House and questioning the authority of the Speaker.

 

The counsel appearing for the petitioners told the court that the petitioners had been expe-lled citing Business Rules, whi-ch could only be evoked when the proceedings and the business of the House were disrupted.

He brought to the notice of the court that the petitioners had been suspended without notice and that they had not been given an opportunity to defend themselves, which went against to the principles of natural justice.

He reminded the court that the Supreme Court had held that the Governor’s address was not part of the Assembly proceedings and not part of the business of the House.

While stating that there was no provision for “expulsion” in the Constitution, the counsel said that the people in power seemed to be blissfully unaware of the scheme and spirit of the Constitution.

Citing a judgment of the Supreme Court, the counsel said that the Apex Court had categorically held that the principles of natural justice, and Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution were applicable even inside the house. He added that they had all been violated. 

He contended that the Speaker did not have the power to aid the story of injury to Chairman of the Legislative Council which itself is doubtful.

He urged the Court to stay the action of the Speaker as well as the notification of vacancies in the Nalgonda and Alampur Assembly segments.

Advocate General D. Prakash Reddy urged the Court to grant him some time to compile his arguments, as the petitioners had raised various factual issues. 

