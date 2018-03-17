search on deccanchronicle.com
AIADMK will not support no-confidence motion

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 17, 2018, 1:25 am IST
Updated Mar 17, 2018, 2:26 am IST
 AIADMK, the third largest party in Lok Sabha with 37 MPs, will not support the no-confidence motion against BJP Government.
The no-confidence motion is being brought by TDP and YSRCP for their own state-specific issues.
CHENNAI:  AIADMK, the third largest party in Lok Sabha with 37 MPs, will not support the no-confidence motion against BJP Government at the Centre being brought by TDP and YSRCP for not living up to the promise of according Special Status to Andhra Pradesh.

“The no-confidence motion is being brought by TDP and YSRCP for their own state-specific issues. We have nothing to do with Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh and we will not be supporting the motion. We were approached by the YSRCP to support the motion, but we have decided not to,” AIADMK floor leader in Lok Sabha, P Venugopal, told Deccan Chronicle.

 

Venugopal also rued that none of the parties YSRCP or TDP ever joined them in protesting Centre’s delay in constitution of Cauvery Management Board as per the Supreme Court directive. “When none of the parties stood behind us during troubled times, why should we support them?” he asked.

 When asked whether the AIADMK will take the route of no-trust motion on the Cauvery issue, Venugopal said since two more weeks are left for the six-week deadline to set up the CMB, no decision could be taken now.

Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai also spoke on similar lines when asked to comment on the party's stand on the no-confidence motion against the BJP Government, but used the opportunity to hit out at the Centre for “ignoring” demands of the people of Tamil Nadu.

 “The AIADMK has been stalling the Parliament demanding immediate constitution of Cauvery Management Board. We will keep up the pressure till the CMB is formed,” Thambidurai said. 

However, he put the onus on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam to take a call on the party’s stand on the no-confidence motion.

 Though a section of national media began speculating on AIADMK's stand, party sources said there was no discussion on the issue at any level. “We cannot support such a motion. AIADMK has been friendly to the BJP even when Amma was alive and we are just continuing the policy. What is the need to support the motion?” a senior leader asked.

The fact that AIADMK was not even thinking on supporting the motion became loud and clear when the party sacked its spokesperson K C Palanisamy for “speaking out of the turn” by giving sound bytes to television channels that AIADMK will support no-confidence motion if the Centre fails to constitute CMB.

“K C Palanisamy is being removed from his primary membership for anti-party activities,” a joint statement issued by EPS and OPS said on Friday evening.

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, the most visible face of the AIADMK, accused the TDP of moving the no confidence motion due to political reasons. “They were with BJP for four years and suddenly they come out and express no-confidence against the BJP,” he said. 

Jio DTH set-top box SMS scam on the rise, stealing bank credentials

Scamsters have been taking advantage of these rumoured services and they have been exploiting Jio’s hype to perform cyber crimes.
 

A bit of science, innovation and a lot of story telling

The IITian author adds that the most important motive he had was that he wanted to write a book.
 

Sex blogger claims sperm facials help get rid of spots

The blogger from Nigeria, Angela Nwosu, who posts sexual tips on Facebook to her 50,000 followers, wrote that she tried the bizarre beauty facial and she is now converted. (Facebook Screengrab/ Angela Nwosu)
 

Here's why Kate has a bigger bump in current pregnancy

Photos show Kate barely looked pregnant in the late stages of her previous pregnancies, however the royal has displayed a blooming figure during her recent official engagements. (Photo: AP)
 

Pixel 2's portrait mode now available for all smartphone manufacturers

DeepLab-v3+ utilises a neural network to identify certain elements in a photo such as a road, sky, person and dog. (Representative Image)
 

Nasa can't stop doomsday asteroid that could end life on Earth in 2135, says study

Bennu is also the best-studied asteroid of all the known NEOs, the researchers note.
