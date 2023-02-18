CM to expand national footprint with offices in 4 states

HYDERABAD: With Lok Sabha elections slated for 2024, BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is wasting no time and working hard to expand the party's national footprint and strengthen its presence across several states by opening party offices in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, and Maharashtra.

While the locations for the party offices in Odisha and Karnataka have been finalised, those in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have yet to be decided. Rao made his foray into national politics by opening the party's first office outside of Telangana in Delhi in December last.

Although the party office in Karnataka will be inaugurated before the Assembly elections there, which are scheduled for April or May of this year, party insiders claimed that the CM was not keen on contesting the state polls in that state but aiming for the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April 2024.

The CM intends to contest the Lok Sabha in alliance with the JDS and lend outside support to the party in the Assembly elections. During a meeting held in the BRS office in December last in the presence of former Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Former Odisha CM Giridhar Gamang and his son Shishir Gamang joined the BRS recently on January 27. They have identified the building for the BRS office in Bhubaneswar and sought CM's nod. The CM is expected to visit Odisha soon and inaugurate the office.

BRS AP unit president Thota Chandrashekar had submitted a few proposals on starting the BRS office in Vijayawada in AP which are under the CM's consideration. Endowments minister A.Indrakaran Reddy has been entrusted with the task of identifying suitable locations for starting the BRS office in Maharashtra.

Now that the Budget session of Legislative Assembly ended on February 13, followed by CM's birthday celebrations on February 17, the party supremo wants to focus on expanding BRS to other states with an eye of contesting 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party sources added.