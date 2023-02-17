  
Nation, Politics

BRS leaders, cadre invoke divine blessings for KCR’s long life

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 17, 2023, 11:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2023, 7:55 am IST
Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, K.Keshava Rao MP Rajyasabha, Council Chairamn Gutha Sukender Reddy, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Al and others Ministers cut a cake on the ocassion of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's 69th birthday celebrations program that was organized at Thrill City, Necklace Road (PV Marg)by Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday. (DC Image/P.Surendra)
HYDERABAD: BRS leaders and cadre celebrated the 69th birthday of party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in a grand manner across the state on Friday.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav led the celebrations at Thrill City, PVNR Marg. He came up with a 69-kg cake, which was cut in the presence of BRS city MLAs, MLCs and corporators.

Cultural programmes highlighting Rao’s achievements and the welfare schemes being implemented by him attracted the audience. BRS leaders and cadre organised cutting of 69-kg cakes in all the Assembly constituencies and wards under GHMC limits, organised blood donation camps, distributed food, fruits and clothes to the poor, performed yagams and homams and special prayers in temples, masjids and churches.

Former chairman of Sports Authority of Telangana Stats (SATS) Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy performed ‘Sita Rama Kalyanam’ in Ram temples at Amberpet and Nallakunta. Ayush Homam was performed at Goddess Ujjaini Mahakali temple, Secunderabad, praying for Rao's long life and good health.

Mruthyunjaya Homam and Rajashyamala Yagam were performed at Yellamma temple, Balkampet. Archana with CM's gotra was performed at Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar and laksha pushparchana was performed at Lal Darwaza Simhavahini Temple.

There were special prayers at Wesley church, clock tower and Wesley Church in Abids. Chadars were presented at Nampally Dargah and Nallagutta masjid while special prayers were performed at gurudwaras in Ameerpet and Gowliguda.

Tags: k. chandrashekar rao, talasani srinivas yadav, mruthyunjaya homam
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


