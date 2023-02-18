  
BJP leaders spar over NTR, YSR district naming

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 18, 2023, 12:53 am IST
Updated Feb 18, 2023, 1:19 am IST
Vijayawada: Comments and counter-attacks are warming up the internal politics in the state BJP. The latest row started as former Union minister, Daggubati Purandeswari, objected to her party’s Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao’s remarks on former CMs, YSR and NTR.

In recent weeks, Narasimha Rao was talking in favour of the Kapu community’s demand for reservations. He also sought recognition of Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga.

Notably, several leaders had, during the formation of new districts, had pleaded that Ranga’s name be given to one part of the erstwhile Krishna district. The Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, however, gave the name of Telugu Desam founder N.T. Rama Rao for the new district, naming it as NTR district.

Purandeswari countered Narasimha Rao’s statement and backed the name of her father NTR for the district. The row started after Narasimha Rao questioned the Jagan Mohan Reddy government as to why it was not naming any district or university after Vangaveeti Ranga and that he was seeing the names of only ‘two persons’ (YSR and NTR).

Narasimha Rao said, “The central government recently commemorated `5 coin after N.T. Rama Rao, but nothing was done for Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, who dedicated his life to the underprivileged class.”

Narasimha Rao also questioned why only the two families (YSR and NTR) should be named for each scheme in the state?  The government should also name something after Ranga, he has stressed.

Taking to Twitter, Purandeswari replied to the comments of the party’s Rajya Sabha member. She claimed that it was only during the terms of Telugu Desam founder NTR and Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy that welfare schemes were implemented on a largescale for the poor.

Purandeswari said one great leader (NTR) brings recognition to Telugu race and provides real welfare to the poor like 2-kg rice, as also pucca houses, Janata clothes, women’s university etc to the disadvantaged sections of the people. The other great leader (YSR) implemented fee reimbursement, the 108 free ambulance services under the Aarogyasri scheme,” she noted.

