HMDA to connect north with west, construct flyover from Miyapur to Bachupally

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Feb 17, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2022, 7:25 am IST
The Balanagar flyover was inaugurated by minister K.T. Rama Rao in July last
A senior HMDA official requesting anonymity said that the government had instructed the authority to prepare proposals for the north-west connectivity programme. — DC file image
 A senior HMDA official requesting anonymity said that the government had instructed the authority to prepare proposals for the north-west connectivity programme.

Hyderabad: After completing construction of the Balanagar flyover, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed to construct a 1.3-km flyover from Miyapur crossroads to Bachupally crossroads with an estimated cost of Rs 70 crore.

Besides, the municipal authority has decided to lay a four-lane road from Mallampet to Gourampet via Shambipur costing Rs 130 crore apart from widening the road from Bahadurpally to Kompally.

 

The Balanagar flyover was inaugurated by minister K.T. Rama Rao in July last. The six-lane flyover is 24 metres wide with a central median, and 1.13 km long.

The road was widened to 45 metres, after acquisition of 357 properties. The flyover has not only decongested the area but also connected the north parts of the city with the west.

Officials said that the government was keen on building infrastructure projects which connect the northern and western parts of the city.

A senior HMDA official requesting anonymity said that the government had instructed the authority to prepare proposals for the north-west connectivity programme. He said following the instruction, the HMDA has prepared proposals for construction of the six-lane 1.3-km flyover from Miyapur crossroads to Bachupally crossroads apart from a 100-feet road connecting Mallampet and Gourampet via Shambipur.

 

The official said that the lion's share of the project cost was kept aside for the land acquisition, since the present two roads have to be converted into four lanes. This apart, he said, the HMDA was preparing proposals for laying a 100-feet road connecting Bahadurpally and Kompally.

The official said that under the GRID policy, the state government was planning to develop IT industries in different locations in the city. He said the state had approved the construction of IT parks in Uppal, Nagole and LB Nagar apart from setting up IT towers in Tier 2 towns like Karimnagar, Khammam and Warangal, among others.

 

The official said that as part of the infrastructure development, the HMDA would take up multiple projects connecting the north western and northeastern parts of the city. He said that the proposals were sent to the government for approval.

