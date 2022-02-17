Cops foil protest bid, house arrest TS Cong leaders

Speaking to reporters here at his residence, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana police registered a petty case against the Assam Chief Minister. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders were house arrested across the state on Wednesday as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) called for protests in front of police commissionerates and superintendent of police offices demanding to register cases on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making objectionable comments on Rahul Gandhi.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, TPCC political affairs committee convener Mohammad Ali Shabbir, working presidents J. Geeta Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan were among those who were house arrested.

Police officials including women constables reached several Congress leaders' houses and placed them under house arrest. Meanwhile, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was house arrested by local police in Jagtial, before he could join the protest programme at Jagtial SP office. Congress activists strongly condemned the house arrests of senior leaders.

Huge police force was deployed at the residence of the TPCC chief in Jubilee Hills. Police officials prevented Revanth Reddy from coming out of his residence to participate in a protest march from Nizam College to the city police commissionerate. However, arrested Congress leaders were shifted to Jubilee Hills, Narayanaguda and other police stations.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders lodged complaints in various police stations demanding the case of Himanta Biswa Sarma for his derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters here at his residence, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana police registered a petty case against the Assam Chief Minister. "We urged strong charges be framed against Sarma for insulting motherhood and Gandhi family," he said.

Revanth Reddy said stringent action should be taken against Sarma after consulting legal experts. He said following the directives of bigwigs in the state government, the police filed a nominal case on Sarma. "If the police fail to initiate action, we will fight in the court," he said.

The TPCC chief found fault with TRS leaders for celebrating Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's birthday for three days. Unemployed youths were under tremendous distress and all sections of people suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, but in these circumstances, the TRS leaders were celebrating the birthday of Chandrashekar Rao, he said.

Revanth Reddy said Youth Congress leaders would conduct protests against the birthday bash of Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. He demanded that as Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday gift, an employment recruitment notification for one lakh jobs should be issued. He criticised Chandrashekar Rao was trying to weaken the UPA allies on the pretext of a third front proposal. Chandrashekar Rao is a supari gang leader, who aimed to support Modi and BJP in UP elections, he alleged.