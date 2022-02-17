Nation Politics 17 Feb 2022 Cops foil protest bi ...
Nation, Politics

Cops foil protest bid, house arrest TS Cong leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 17, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Updated Feb 17, 2022, 12:14 am IST
Cong leaders lodged cases in various police stations demanding the case of Himanta Biswa for his derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi
Speaking to reporters here at his residence, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana police registered a petty case against the Assam Chief Minister. (Photo: DC)
 Speaking to reporters here at his residence, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana police registered a petty case against the Assam Chief Minister. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders were house arrested across the state on Wednesday as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) called for protests in front of police commissionerates and superintendent of police offices demanding to register cases on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for making objectionable comments on Rahul Gandhi.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, TPCC political affairs committee convener Mohammad Ali Shabbir, working presidents J. Geeta Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and AICC official spokesperson Dasoju Sravan were among those who were house arrested.

 

Police officials including women constables reached several Congress leaders' houses and placed them under house arrest. Meanwhile, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy was house arrested by local police in Jagtial, before he could join the protest programme at Jagtial SP office. Congress activists strongly condemned the house arrests of senior leaders.

Huge police force was deployed at the residence of the TPCC chief in Jubilee Hills. Police officials prevented Revanth Reddy from coming out of his residence to participate in a protest march from Nizam College to the city police commissionerate. However, arrested Congress leaders were shifted to Jubilee Hills, Narayanaguda and other police stations.

 

Meanwhile, Congress leaders lodged complaints in various police stations demanding the case of Himanta Biswa Sarma for his derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters here at his residence, Revanth Reddy said the Telangana police registered a petty case against the Assam Chief Minister. "We urged strong charges be framed against Sarma for insulting motherhood and Gandhi family," he said.

Revanth Reddy said stringent action should be taken against Sarma after consulting legal experts. He said following the directives of bigwigs in the state government, the police filed a nominal case on Sarma. "If the police fail to initiate action, we will fight in the court," he said.

 

The TPCC chief found fault with TRS leaders for celebrating Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's birthday for three days. Unemployed youths were under tremendous distress and all sections of people suffered from the Covid-19 pandemic, but in these circumstances, the TRS leaders were celebrating the birthday of Chandrashekar Rao, he said.  

Revanth Reddy said Youth Congress leaders would conduct protests against the birthday bash of Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. He demanded that as Chandrashekar Rao’s birthday gift, an employment recruitment notification for one lakh jobs should be issued. He criticised Chandrashekar Rao was trying to weaken the UPA allies on the pretext of a third front proposal. Chandrashekar Rao is a supari gang leader, who aimed to support Modi and BJP in UP elections, he alleged.

 

...
Tags: tpcc chief a revanth reddy, assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, rahul gandhi, tpcc chief a. revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Motorcycles with children aged between nine months and four years on the pillion seat will now need to ensure the child is secured by a safety harness. (Representational Image/ DC)

Security harness to be must for kids riding pillion

A medical worker (C) takes a nasal swab sample from a woman at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing centre in Seoul on February 16, 2022, after South Korea's daily infections rose sharply to hit new high of over 90,000. (Photo: AFP)

WHO: New COVID cases drop by 19 per cent globally, deaths stable

Union minister Nitin Gadkari and the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 13 projects completed at a cost of ₹ 11,191 crore. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Minister Gadkari, CM Jagan to open new projects today

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials of the revenue and related departments on wednesday. (DC file photo)

AP to study policies of other states to have additional sources of income



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Netizens applaud SRK raising his hands in dua at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

In the viral snap, Khan could be seen raising his hands in dua, while Dadlani could be seen folding her hands in order to pay homage to the celebrated singer. (Image via ANI)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
 

Lata ji and her love for cricket: When Nightingale of India rescued BCCI post 83 win

In this file photo, singer Lata Mangeshkar laughs at the launch of her hindi music album 'Saadgi' or Simplicity, on World Music Day, in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Assam to change names of places to match culture, traditions: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma at a meeting in Warangal. (Photo: DC/File)

Poll politics in UP heats up as Ashish Mishra Teni out of jail

Ashish Mishra Teni released on bail (PTI)

55 seats in 9 west UP districts to vote in Phase 2 today; 4 ministers in fray

Polling officials collect election materials at a distribution centre, on the eve of second phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Moradabad, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Stalin, Dhankar in war of words; WB Guv says TN CM's remark harsh, not fact based

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (left) and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI Image)

KCR ups attack on PM Modi over hijab row

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->