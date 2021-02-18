Revanth asks KCR to pass resolution opposing farm laws

Hyderabad: Congress working president and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded that the state government immediately pass a unanimous resolution in the Legislative Assembly opposing the three farm laws brought into force by the Centre.

He said that since the farm laws are under the concurrent list, the state governments have an option of not implementing the laws, even though laws are made by the Union government.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Mr Reddy said that the Union government will bear the Rs 1.25 lakh crore losses incurred by corporates. On the flipside, it is privatising profitable government agencies, which is “atrocious”.

“The Centre is handing over every farmer’s destiny into the hands of corporations. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who previously assured he would oppose the laws, is now dancing to the tunes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. KCR deserves an Oscar award for his acting. Why does KCR not stand by farmers, when he claims to be one himself?”, he said.

The Malkajgiri MP also slammed the Chief Minister for not waiving off farm loans. He said as a result, bankers are not giving Rythu Bandhu, claiming banks would forfeit the amount as interest dues for the older loans.

Mr Reddy said that about 1,800 acres of tribal land in Palguthada has been grabbed by miscreants. He said the government should take immediate steps to return the land.

“The KCR government has grabbed 20,000 acres of land in the name of Pharma city at a cheaper price by booking police cases against poorer land owners,” he said.

Mr Reddy thanked his supporters for participating in the 10-day yatra. “I appeal that one unemployed youth or farmer from every family should step out and join the Congress-led agitations for a brighter future,” he added.

Revanth Reddy also thanked E. Suryanarayana Rao, alias Sureedu, an associate of late Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy, for meeting him at the padayatra in Ravirala yesterday.